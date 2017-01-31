Falcons coach misplaces playbook

- Super Bowl Opening Night turned into a bit of controversy and trouble for the Atlanta Falcons. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan realized at some point his backpack, the one with the entire game plan for Sunday’s Super Bowl, went missing.

For Shanahan’s sake, the missing backpack was found, accidentally picked up by a member of the national media. All is well, but Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn said it was actually all his idea.

“One of the oldest tricks in the book is to leave a fake game plan behind. So, I’m glad you picked up on that,” said Quinn.

“You get fined for leaving your play book or anything around. So, you definitely don't want to lose it,” said Tevin Coleman, Falcons running back.

“I think everything ended okay. So, it's no big deal,” said Matt Ryan, Falcons quarterback.

“I don’t think we’ll punish coach at all. We’ll let him slide this one time,” said Ryan Schraeder, Falcons offensive lineman. “Well, you know, he’s a good dude, man. It’s hard to find a good guy like that.”

And the Falcons squashed social media rumors, or more like suggestions, that this might be some dirty tricks on the part of the competition. The Falcons said this was simply a misunderstanding. They also said because it was a misunderstanding, Shanahan won’t be fined.

An infraction like losing a playbook could usually garner thousands of dollars in fines for players and coaches.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

