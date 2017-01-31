Fulton County hosts the 'Ultimate Falcons Tailgate' Falcons News Fulton County hosts the 'Ultimate Falcons Tailgate' Fulton County is hosting the "Ultimate Falcons Tailgate" on Tuesday.

Fans are invited to gather on Pryor Street between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Super Bowl game. The event will take place in front of the Fulton County Government Center and courthouse.

County officials, the alumni Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, the team’s Freddie Falcon mascot and a marching band will be in attendance.

Lovely ladies from the @AtlantaFalcons Cheerleaders Alumni Squad are here to get the #Blockparty started! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/WjRLm4tiJ6 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) January 31, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

