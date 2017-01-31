Falcons fans already in Houston Falcons News Falcons fans already in Houston It was the official kickoff of Super Bowl week in Houston on Monday and a lot of fans from Atlanta, maybe haven't arrive yet, but that doesn't mean that the Falcons don't already have fans in town.

“Opening night, opening Super Bowl week! I’m here supporting my team. I have to be a part of it," said Falcons fan Ruben Acosta.

The excitement is real for Falcons fans living in Houston who will get to watch their team play in the Super Bowl in their backyard.

“It’s amazing. I can’t -- I don't even think I've -- like, it – hasn’t dwelled on me yet. I still can't believe it,” said Acosta.

Brandon Deligiarza and his family used to live in Kennesaw, Georgia and still cheer for the Falcons. They stopped by Super Bowl Live Monday night to soak up every minute and show their support for their favorite team.

“It's amazing. It’s the second time. The first time they lost. But now we’re here, we’re going to win it,” said Deligiarza.

More Super Bowl fans are expected to pack Houston by the end of the week.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

