Fans give super send-off to Atlanta Falcons

- Before the Atlanta Falcons fly to Houston for Super Bowl LI, the team hosted a big send-off rally at Atlantic Station on Sunday.

Mayor Kasim Reed rallied the crowd at the event, which runs from noon until 3 p.m. Fans enjoyed autograph signings and photo opportunities with former Falcons players, Falcons cheerleaders, the Freddie Falcon mascot and the Falcons drumline.

#FALCONS fans cheering "Beat those Pats!!!" @AtlantaFalcons team pride is STRONG! Fans waiting to send off team shortly #falconsonfox5 pic.twitter.com/q7bwSdIXhm — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) January 29, 2017

In addition to the festivities, the Falcons' five bus motorcade traveled through Atlantic Station on its way out of town. Thousands of fans lined the streets, doning signs, cheering and chanting "rise up."

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

