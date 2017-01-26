Falcons Matt Bryant is okay with missing Pro Bowl

- Placekicker Matt Bryant is among six Falcons selected to the Pro Bowl. However, a schedule conflict came up this week and he cannot attend.

It was just about a month ago when it was announced that in his 15th NFL season, Matt Bryant would finally get his chance to go to the Pro Bowl and he earned it this year: 30-37 on field goal opportunities, including a 59-yarder. But as Pro Bowl practice started today down in Orlando, Bryant was in Flowery Branch with the rest of the Falcons getting ready for Super Sunday.

He told FOX 5's Cody Chaffins back in December he had no intention of going to Orlando.

Chaffins: "Wasn't about a month ago when you stood here and said 'well, I hope I don't go to the Pro Bowl?' And I look and they're practicing today."

Bryant: "Yeah, right they are... You know, here we are at the Super Bowl, so that's the main goal. I was recognized to make the Pro Bowl team, but ultimately this is where I want to be.

Chaffins: "When did you feel like this team was a Super Bowl team? At what point this season?"

Bryant: "Well, I don't know about necessarily, I mean a lot of things have to happen in order to get to this point. I mean we've gotten better each and every week, so you recognize throughout the year how good you could be and it's just a matter of putting it together. And I think we've done that."

Joining Bryant in missing out on the Pro Bowl are Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Alex Mack, and Vic Beasley.

