NFC Championship gear hits stores for Falcons fans

Falcons Super Bowl gear available

Posted:Jan 22 2017 10:42PM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 03:51PM EST

ATLANTA - Falcons gear is flying off the shelves in metro Atlanta. Several stores have Falcons memorabilia celebrating their NFC championship.

Dick’s Sporting Goods expanded its store hours Sunday night to celebrate the big win.

Lenox Marketplace and Mall of Georgia stores hosted an in-store celebration offering cheer cards, face painting and other activities Sunday in preparation for the NFC championship game.

With the Falcon’s big win on Sunday, the store plans to open early on Monday to offer fans an assortment of NFC Championship gear.

