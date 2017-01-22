NFC Championship gear hits stores for Falcons fans Falcons News NFC Championship gear hits stores for Falcons fans Falcons gear is flying off the shelves in metro Atlanta. Several stores have Falcons memorabilia celebrating their NFC championship.

Dick’s Sporting Goods expanded its store hours Sunday night to celebrate the big win.

Lenox Marketplace and Mall of Georgia stores hosted an in-store celebration offering cheer cards, face painting and other activities Sunday in preparation for the NFC championship game.

With the Falcon’s big win on Sunday, the store plans to open early on Monday to offer fans an assortment of NFC Championship gear.

