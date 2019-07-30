< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Falcons ask for help for former Jackson High, Florida Gators linebacker data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421164572-421164547" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/30/neiron%20ball_1564520865046.jpg_7560535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By Cody Chaffins
Posted Jul 30 2019 05:08PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 05:35PM EDT Following Tuesday's practice, Quinn and safety Keanu Neal asked for help for former Florida Gator linebacker Neiron Ball.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> coach <a href="https://twitter.com/FalconsDQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FalconsDQ</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/Keanu_Neal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Keanu_Neal</a> are asking for help for former Florida Gators LB Neiron Ball. Ball's now a paraplegic & his family is looking for help to pay for his treatment. Ball is from Jackson, Ga.<br> MORE: <a href="https://t.co/O4IpGh7PUX">https://t.co/O4IpGh7PUX</a> <a href="https://t.co/5g2hYpRLed">https://t.co/5g2hYpRLed</a> <a href="https://t.co/2dlpZ0Dvv3">pic.twitter.com/2dlpZ0Dvv3</a></p> — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cody_Fox5/status/1156317071472566272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 30, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Ball grew up in Jackson, Georgia where he played high school football at Jackson High. He then went on to Florida and then the Oakland Raiders. But Ball's football career was cut short because of a health condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM), that causes the brain's blood vessels to get tangled and rupture. Ball suffered an aneurysm in September 2018 and now is a paraplegic.</p><p>"It's heartbreaking for someone who is such a good dude to go through something like that. We're just trying to raise awareness and bright light to the situation," says Neal.</p><p>Ball's family has set up a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/neiron-ball039s-medical-care">GoFundMe</a> page for medical care that they say will allow Ball to receive treatment that would give him the best chance at recovery. They say that care is not covered by insurance.</p><p>Dan Quinn coached Ball when Quinn was the defensive coordinator at Florida in 2011 and 2012.</p><p>"If you had asked the guys on his team when he was playing, who was the best teammate you ever played with. I would imagine damn near half the team would have listed him. 