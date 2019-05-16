< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407417682" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 eSports house a sign of growing industry in Georgia data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407417682.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407417682");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407417682-407417657"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407417682-407417657" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:justin.felder@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/esports-house-a-sign-of-growing-industry-in-georgia">Justin Felder</a>, <a By Justin Felder, FOX 5 Sports
Posted May 16 2019 11:37PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 12:13AM EDT some, and cause envy in others.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">“For me personally, I wake up around 12:30pm,” said 21-year-old Oliver Bauer.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">Sleeping in is a nice perk, but it comes with work; work that also happens to be rather fun. SoaR Gaming is an eSports company and brand, with Georgia as their home base. Several members of the team call metro Atlanta home, even though they’re drawn from all over the map.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">The company has several aspects: most notably, several of the housemates stream their video gaming online, earning fans and followers. This can lead to sponsorships, money from streaming sites and other revenue streams.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">“For the longest time, I couldn't believe this was actually possible and people were letting me do this,” said SoaR president and CEO Michael Maknojia.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">The term “eSports,” for the uninitiated, refers to competitive video games, an industry growing around the world, including in Georgia. Large audiences gather for in person events, sometimes held at large sports arenas; and bigger crowds watch events online.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">Video game streaming is a big part of the budding industry as well, where fans can watch their favorite player live, often with the player themselves superimposed over the gaming screen offering commentary.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">That’s what SoaR was doing, when they decided they could take their endeavor to the next level by moving some members into a house.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">"I guess we're pretty well known in the neighborhood as 'the gamers,'” said Bauer.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">In addition to just playing, they also make fun videos of their exploits: some are highlights from gaming sessions, others are having fun around the house, all designed to build a connection with their fans.</font></font></p> <p style="margin:0px 0px 10.66px"><font face="Calibri"><font size="3">The top eSports players in the world can make six- or even seven-figure salaries. Those living in the SoaR house declined to talk specifics of what they make, but it’s a living. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin Riley went 3 for 4 and drove in a run, Julio Teheran pitched five-plus scoreless innings, and the Atlanta Braves won for the fifth time in six games with a 10-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.</p><p>Riley, who homered in his second major league at-bat Wednesday, doubled off the top of the wall in the second inning and singled in a run in the third. He scored twice.</p><p>Teheran (3-4) allowed two hits - a bloop single by Yadier Molina to begin the fifth and a single by Paul Goldschmidt to begin the sixth - and drove in two runs with a sacrifice bunt in the second and a single in the third. Teheran, who has a 0.53 ERA over his last three starts, walked four and struck out four.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-ric-flair-hospitalized-after-suffering-medical-emergency" title="Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wrestling legend Ric Flair set to undergo surgery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Will Nunley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a medical emergency Thursday, his wife confirmed.</p><p>A source has since confirmed the hospitalization to FOX 5 News.</p><p>App user: View full article here</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ncaa-to-consider-allowing-college-athletes-to-cash-in-on-their-names" title="NCAA to consider allowing college athletes to cash in on their names" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/16/GETTY-college-athlete-sports_1558020345452_7275805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/16/GETTY-college-athlete-sports_1558020345452_7275805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/16/GETTY-college-athlete-sports_1558020345452_7275805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/16/GETTY-college-athlete-sports_1558020345452_7275805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/16/GETTY-college-athlete-sports_1558020345452_7275805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NCAA to consider allowing college athletes to cash in on their names</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX NEWS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NCAA on Tuesday announced it formed a group to determine whether its rules can be modified to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.</p><p>Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will lead the new group on the topic with a final report due in October, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors said.</p><p>READ HERE ON FOX NEWS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west lake road person hit REV_1558075260009.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P OLD NATIONAL HOUSE SHOT UP 10P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-thieves-responsible-for-series-of-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20DACULA%20CAR%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png_7280115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DACULA CAR BREAK INS 11P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for thieves responsible for series of vehicle break-ins and thefts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/neighborhood-fighting-back-over-proposed-waste-refuse-transfer-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20GWINNETT%20WASTE%20TRANSFER%2010P_00.01.03.25_1558063121416.png_7280106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GWINNETT WASTE TRANSFER 10P_00.01.03.25_1558063121416.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Neighborhood fighting back over proposed waste refuse transfer station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/esports-house-a-sign-of-growing-industry-in-georgia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>eSports house a sign of growing industry in Georgia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/riley-teheran-pace-braves-attack-in-win-over-cardinals-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta&#x20;Braves&#x20;outfielder&#x20;Austin&#x20;Riley&#x20;celebrates&#x20;while&#x20;rounding&#x20;first&#x20;base&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;fourth-inning&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;MLB&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x20;Cardinals&#x20;at&#x20;SunTrust&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Austin&#x20;McAfee&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 