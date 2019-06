- It was an exciting day at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta as they prepare for the Tour Championship.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley got a chance to take a tour during their media day on Wednesday.

East Lake is the course the legendary Bobby Jones played his first and last round of golf. On the famed par 3 15th hole, Chandley got a chance to use old hickory clubs. The wooden clubs are nearly 80 years old.

He hit one over the water, but not on the green.

The Tour Championship is the “super bowl” for pro golfers but this year, there's a change in tradition. The tournament is moving from September to August.

Chandley chatted with the Championship Executive Director Allison Phillmore about what attendees can expect, given the change.

The move to August means the tournament does not compete against football in the fall.

The event features the 30 best players in the world, who've worked all season to get to East Lake.