Dream beat Liberty 90-87, snap 12-game losing streak addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/dream-beat-liberty-90-87-snap-12-game-losing-streak" addthis:title="Dream beat Liberty 90-87, snap 12-game losing streak"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425379701.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Posted Aug 23 2019 10:29PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425379701-11386449" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425379701" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP)</strong> - Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points to lead five Atlanta starters in double figures, and the Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-87 on Friday night to snap a 12-game losing streak.</p><p>Renee Montgomery made a contested layup in the lane with 15.8 seconds left to give Atlanta an 88-87 lead. After Rebecca Allen's free-throw line jumper rolled out, Hayes made two free throws and Allen was long on a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer.</p><p>Atlanta (6-22) won its first game since topping Minnesota on July 12, snapping the team's longest slide since starting 0-17 in 2008.</p><p>Montgomery finished with 18 points, Brittney Sykes had 17, and Jessica Breland and Monique Billings each scored 11 for Atlanta. Breland also grabbed 12 rebounds for her 20th career double-double.</p><p>Atlanta used a 27-11 spurt through the first nine minutes of the third quarter to take a 73-62 lead.</p><p>Bria Hartley led New York (9-19) with 17 points, and Tina Charles had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story425379701 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading Up Next: More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/Six_people_injured_in_lightning_strike_0_7615420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/Six_people_injured_in_lightning_strike_0_7615420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/Six_people_injured_in_lightning_strike_0_7615420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/Six_people_injured_in_lightning_strike_0_7615420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/Six_people_injured_in_lightning_strike_0_7615420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Six people injured in lightning strike" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 people injured after lightning strikes course at PGA Tour Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 01:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six people, including a 12-year-old, are recovering from injuries after a tree was struck by lightning at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.</p><p>The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.</p><p>People were taking cover from rain and were injured after being hit by debris, Atlanta police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/acuna-joins-3030-club-as-hamilton-braves-outlast-mets-2-1-in-14" title="Acuña joins 30/30 club as Hamilton, Braves outlast Mets 2-1 in 14" data-articleId="425402249" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169854337_1566621790002_7613993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr. runs out his 13th inning infield single against the Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 23, 2019. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames for Players Weekend. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Acuña joins 30/30 club as Hamilton, Braves outlast Mets 2-1 in 14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 12:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 12:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Billy Hamilton singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning for his first hit as a Brave, and Atlanta beat the New York Mets 2-1 Friday night for its sixth straight win despite yet another sensational game by Jacob deGrom.</p><p>The Mets tied a major league record by striking out 26 batters -- including 13 by deGrom -- but had their five-game winning streak end.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/martinez-scores-in-an-mls-record-12th-straight-appearance" title="Martínez scores in an MLS-record 12th straight appearance" data-articleId="425391878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Martínez scores in an MLS-record 12th straight appearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josef Martínez scored in an MLS-record 12th consecutive appearance, and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night for its sixth straight victory.</p><p>Atlanta (15-9-3) has won five straight games in the series, and hasn't lost in eight all-time meetings. Orlando (9-12-7) had a four-game undefeated run end.</p><p>Martínez finished a give-and-go with a one-touch curling shot from the corner of the 18-yard box in the 60th minute. It was Martínez's 22nd goal of the season and 17th in a 12-game stretch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Featured Videos data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20BROTHERS%20SAVED%20SINKING%20BOAT%206P_00.00.03.22_1566775813696.png_7615789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20BROTHERS%20SAVED%20SINKING%20BOAT%206P_00.00.03.22_1566775813696.png_7615789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20BROTHERS%20SAVED%20SINKING%20BOAT%206P_00.00.03.22_1566775813696.png_7615789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20BROTHERS%20SAVED%20SINKING%20BOAT%206P_00.00.03.22_1566775813696.png_7615789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Brothers rescue 2 people on boat sinking in Georgia lake</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/brothers-rescue-2-people-on-boat-sinking-in-georgia-lake" data-title="Brothers rescue 2 people from sinking boat" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/brothers-rescue-2-people-on-boat-sinking-in-georgia-lake" addthis:title="Brothers rescue 2 people from sinking boat" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apd-criminal-drops-through-ceiling-in-burglary" > <h3>APD: Criminal drops through ceiling in burglary</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/apd-criminal-drops-through-ceiling-in-burglary" data-title="APD: Criminal drops through ceiling in burglary" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/apd-criminal-drops-through-ceiling-in-burglary" addthis:title="APD: Criminal drops through ceiling in burglary" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-seeking-answers-in-east-point-woman-s-murder" > <h3>Family seeking answers in East Point woman's murder</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-seeking-answers-in-east-point-woman-s-murder" data-title="Family seeking answers in woman's murder" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/family-seeking-answers-in-east-point-woman-s-murder" addthis:title="Family seeking answers in woman's murder" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/hasbro-releases-socialism-themed-monopoly-game" > <h3>Hasbro releases socialism-themed Monopoly game</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/hasbro-releases-socialism-themed-monopoly-game" data-title="Hasbro releases socialism-themed Monopoly game" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/most-popular/hasbro-releases-socialism-themed-monopoly-game" addthis:title="Hasbro releases socialism-themed Monopoly game" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20CRIMINAL%20THRU%20CEILING%206P_00.00.21.19_1566774521602.png_7615845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20CRIMINAL%20THRU%20CEILING%206P_00.00.21.19_1566774521602.png_7615845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20CRIMINAL%20THRU%20CEILING%206P_00.00.21.19_1566774521602.png_7615845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/S%20CRIMINAL%20THRU%20CEILING%206P_00.00.21.19_1566774521602.png_7615845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>APD: Criminal drops through ceiling in burglary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-seeking-answers-in-east-point-woman-s-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20EAST%20POINT%20ROBBERY%20VICTIM%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.36.06_1566773101274.png_7615832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20EAST%20POINT%20ROBBERY%20VICTIM%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.36.06_1566773101274.png_7615832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20EAST%20POINT%20ROBBERY%20VICTIM%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.36.06_1566773101274.png_7615832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20EAST%20POINT%20ROBBERY%20VICTIM%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.36.06_1566773101274.png_7615832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20EAST%20POINT%20ROBBERY%20VICTIM%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.36.06_1566773101274.png_7615832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family seeking answers in East Point woman's murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-chonky-kitty-26-pound-cat-headed-to-forever-home-thanks-to-viral-success" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/chonk%20cat%20morris%20animal%20refuge_1566502699314.jpg_7609945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Morris&#x20;Animal&#x20;Refuge" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Chonky kitty': 26-pound cat headed to forever home thanks to viral success</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/hasbro-releases-socialism-themed-monopoly-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20SOCIALISM%20MONOPOLY_00.00.33.25_1566762925759.png_7615534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20SOCIALISM%20MONOPOLY_00.00.33.25_1566762925759.png_7615534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20SOCIALISM%20MONOPOLY_00.00.33.25_1566762925759.png_7615534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20SOCIALISM%20MONOPOLY_00.00.33.25_1566762925759.png_7615534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/25/V%20SOCIALISM%20MONOPOLY_00.00.33.25_1566762925759.png_7615534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hasbro releases socialism-themed Monopoly game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/disney-releases-new-details-about-immersive-star-wars-hotel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 