- Congratulations to Georgia Tech Baseball coach Danny Hall.

Hall was named the ACC Coach of the Year!

The Jackets were picked to finish near the bottom of the division, they instead won the Coastal Division!

It's the fourth time he's been honored. He's a great one.

It's been a big season. The jackets are ranked as high as 6th nationally.

So, that, along with being back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016, good things come your way.