Cambridge vs. Chattahoochee: Game of the Week

- Our Game of the Week for Sept. 8 comes to you from The Arena on the campus of Chattahoochee High School as the Cougars welcome the Cambridge Bears for a region 7-AAAAAA matchup.

Craig Bennett's Bears are winless after dropping their opening games to Creekview and Milton, now they'll have to play a tough road game against the 1-1 Cougars.

The Hooch won for the first time this season last week beating Rockdale County on the road. The Cougars ran up 315 yards of total offense behind quarterback Jack Corrigan, who was 19-25 with a touchdown.

Max Webb was the team's leading rusher with 90 yards and a score.

“We have a quarterback who can run well, two running backs who can run well and an offensive line that has done a great job,” Head coach Vince Strine told the North Fulton Herald, “Our run game has really come on this year.”

The two schools are only nine miles apart, with Georgia 400 basically splitting the distance between them- so school officials expect a big crowd on Friday night.

Expect Cambridge to travel well, their student section known as the Smurf Squad is active home or away. They even threw down a friendly wager with High 5 Sports before the voting for Game of the Week started on our Facebook page, warning us that they wouldn't lose the vote. Sure enough, the Smurf Squad, along with hundreds of Chattahoochee fans helped their game win by a slim margin over the Griffin vs. Upson-Lee game. High 5 Sports might owe the Smurfs seven dollars.

Chattahoochee Athletic Director J.J. Hicks told High 5 Sports to expect a lively pregame with band members and cheerleaders making appearances on FOX 5 News, plus the school's 2016 state champion boys soccer team will receive their rings in a ceremony prior to kickoff.

Bill Hartman and "Super" Blaine Kummet bring you all of the game action, plus post game interviews on the High 5 Sports Show at 11 o'clock.