<!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426977147" class="mod-wrapper <section id="story426977147" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426977147" data-article-version="1.0">Camargo, Donaldson hit HRs as Braves beat Blue Jays 6-3</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/camargo-donaldson-hit-hrs-as-braves-beat-blue-jays-6-3" addthis:title="Camargo, Donaldson hit HRs as Braves beat Blue Jays 6-3"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426977147.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426977147");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426977147-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426977147-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/camargo-donaldson-hit-hrs-as-braves-beat-blue-jays-6-3">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.</p><p>Cox, the Hall of Fame manager, made his first return to SunTrust Park since suffering a stroke on April 3. He sat in a private box to watch both teams he once managed.</p><p>Braves manager Brian Snitker visited with Cox and his wife, Pam, before the game.</p><p>"I was talking to Pam and she's like, 'You better win today,'" Snitker said before smiling and adding: "Real pressure."</p><p>Cox, 78, smiled and waved in response to an ovation from fans when he was shown on the video board under a message that read "Welcome Home."</p><p>"He looks great to me," Snitker said. "I saw him walking around. ... It was true, too, when they welcomed him home. It's like home to him and he feels like he belongs, and he does."</p><p>Soroka was on the mound to start the second inning when he saw Cox's wave.</p><p>"That was awesome," Soroka said. "I looked up there and I had to take a moment. He's had some battles of his own. He's the Brave of all Braves. We love to see him up there."</p><p>Soroka (11-3), who is from Calgary, Alberta, allowed three runs on five hits in five innings in his first win in three starts against Toronto. It was his first victory since July 14 at San Diego, though he had a solid 2.81 ERA in his eight-game winless stretch.</p><p>Mark Melancon threw a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save.</p><p>The first-inning homer by Donaldson was the only hit allowed by Jacob Waguespack (4-3) in four innings. The right-hander was hurt by five walks.</p><p>Waguespack loaded the bases with three walks in the third before third baseman Brandon Drury mishandled Dansby Swanson's grounder. The grounder hit off Drury's glove into the outfield grass as Ozzie Albies and Donaldson scored.</p><p>"I thought my misses were close today," Waguespack said. "I guess you've got to throw more strikes. I can't put my bullpen in that position. That third inning, that can't happen."</p><p>After Toronto cut Atlanta's lead to 4-3, Camargo hit a pinch-hit homer off Buddy Boshers in the eighth. The homer drove in Donaldson, who reached on Bo Bichette's fielding error.</p><p>Randal Grichuk led off the fourth with a homer off Soroka, and pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez added another homer for the Blue Jays in the fifth. It marked the first time in 30 career starts that Soroka allowed more than one home run in a game.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>The Blue Jays reinstated left-hander Clayton Richard (left lat strain) from the 10-day IL. The team also recalled left-hander Thomas Pannone from Triple-A Buffalo.</p><p>ERROR, ERROR, ERROR</p><p>The Blue Jays had three errors that led to three unearned runs. "Most of the time when you do that against good teams, you're just not going to win," said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.</p><p>LOOKING AT .500</p><p>With 11 losses in its last 14 games, Toronto (55-84) is a season-low 29 games under .500. Atlanta (85-54) is a season-high 31 games over .500.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 5.59 ERA) will make his fourth career start against Toronto when the two-game series ends on Tuesday night. More Sports Stories Braves offer free tickets to fans displaced by Hurricane Dorian
By Cal Callaway, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:37PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 03:46PM EDT
In a tough week when people are being ordered to leave their homes because of the threat of a hurricane, the Atlanta Braves have offered something to give them a few hours of enjoyment.
The Braves extended an invitation Monday to anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian to be their guests for 1 of 2 games this week.
The Braves will offer complimentary tickets to all residents of coastal Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations. 'The Skipper' returns to the ballpark
By FOX 5 Sports
Posted Sep 02 2019 02:57PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 03:49PM EDT
Months after suffering a major stroke, the longtime Hall of Fame manager of the Atlanta Braves is back where he belongs.
Bobby Cox returned to Sun Trust Park Monday afternoon to watch the National League East-leading Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays.
With his wife Pam and other family members at his side, Cox had a seat inside the team's official suite. Georgia State rallies in 4th quarter to stun Tennessee 38-30
By STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 31 2019 07:13PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 01:51PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Georgia State was the unlikeliest of candidates to produce one of the signature victories in this college football season's opening Saturday.
The Panthers never had beaten a Power Five team since launching their program in 2010. The Sun Belt program was coming off a 2-10 season in which it lost its last seven games.</p><p>None of that mattered Saturday as Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score to help 26-point underdog Georgia State shock Tennessee 38-30 and produce one of the biggest stunners in the nearly century-long history of Neyland Stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/man-masturbates-urinates-on-woman-on-subway-train-cops-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man masturbates, urinates on woman on subway train, cops say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-isnt-moving-because-the-upper-atmosphere-is-too" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents&#x20;watch&#x20;as&#x20;watch&#x20;the&#x20;heavy&#x20;surf&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;mandatory&#x20;evacuation&#x20;as&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;inches&#x20;closer&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dorian isn't moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/camargo-donaldson-hit-hrs-as-braves-beat-blue-jays-6-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Camargo, Donaldson hit HRs as Braves beat Blue Jays 6-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/victims-shot-killed-in-odessa-shooting-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victims shot, killed in Odessa shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-evacuees-arrive-at-atlanta-motor-speedway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dorian evacuees arrive at Atlanta Motor Speedway</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 