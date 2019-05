- Before the Atlanta Braves headed to SunTrust Park to battle the Washington Nationals, they helped out some of Georgia’s youngest folks going through their own battles.

The Braves visited Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on Tuesday.

Players such as pitchers Touki Toussaint and Sean Newcomb, along with rookie Austin Riley made the trip.

And they couldn’t just keep Blooper home alone. The Braves mascot helped to liven things up.

The boys of summer helped the patients make arts and crafts.

But it wasn’t just huge for the kids, it touched the players.