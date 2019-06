June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann gets dunked by his teammates after hitting a game-winning walk off-single during a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. heads towards first base during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies heads towards first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ozzie Albies runs off the field at the end of a series during the fourth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley runs to first base after hitting a single during the fourth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

New York Mets (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (7-1, 1.92 ERA, .95 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Atlanta and New York will face off at SunTrust Park.

The Braves are 12-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has slugged .459, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Mets are 14-23 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .250 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .333. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 19 home runs and is slugging .593. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 18-for-48 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 23 home runs and has 53 RBIs. Todd Frazier is 10-for-33 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .312 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mets: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: day-to-day (head), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (foot), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring strain), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

