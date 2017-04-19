< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Preseason Top 25"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/uga-3-clemson-1-in-ap-preseason-top-25">UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site">Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/open-house-to-discuss-concerns-over-industrial-plant">Open house to discuss concerns over industrial plant</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/uga-3-clemson-1-in-ap-preseason-top-25">UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site">Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/officials-4-escape-hall-county-house-fire">Officials: 4 escape Hall County house fire</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/ECVYh0xX4AA7wAO_1566223140687_7601664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/ECVYh0xX4AA7wAO_1566223140687_7601664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Paw_Patrol_Live_0_7597576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship">Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/new-movie-tour-turns-atlanta-upside-down-">New movie tour turns Atlanta 'Upside Down'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries">Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-at-the-fox-theatre-this-weekend">PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue at the Fox Theatre this weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/healthy-breakfast-items-for-kids-with-jennifer-hnat">Healthy breakfast items for kids with Jennifer Hnat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/food-truck-friday-with-cafe-bourbon-street">Food Truck Friday with Cafe Bourbon Street</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424508643" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424508643" data-article-version="1.0">Braves star Acuña pulled after failing to run out long drive</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-star-acuna-pulled-after-failing-to-run-out-long-drive" addthis:title="Braves star Acuña pulled after failing to run out long drive"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424508643.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424508643");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424508643-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424508643-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-star-acuna-pulled-after-failing-to-run-out-long-drive">The Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:11AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> leaders, was pulled before the fifth inning after failing to run out a drive off the right field wall in the third. The ball bounced off the wall for a long single. Preseason Top 25" data-articleId="424530578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/07/IMG_8571_1533674575487_5897868_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/07/IMG_8571_1533674575487_5897868_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/07/IMG_8571_1533674575487_5897868_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/07/IMG_8571_1533674575487_5897868_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/07/IMG_8571_1533674575487_5897868_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NASCAR driver credited one of Smart&#39;s sayings after his win on Sunday" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 SPORTS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The A.C.C. and the S.E.C. are well represented at the top of The Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings.</p><p>You can cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football's newest superpower.</p><p>For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The A.P. preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-texas-longhorn-cedric-benson-dies-in-west-austin-motorcycle-crash" title="Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson dies in West Austin motorcycle crash" data-articleId="424462946" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/19/Remembering_Cedric_Benson_0_7601389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/19/Remembering_Cedric_Benson_0_7601389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/19/Remembering_Cedric_Benson_0_7601389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/19/Remembering_Cedric_Benson_0_7601389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/19/Remembering_Cedric_Benson_0_7601389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legendary UT running back and former NFL star Cedric Benson died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Jacqueline Sarkissian has more on what happened and more on his life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Texas Longhorn Cedric Benson dies in West Austin motorcycle crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span>, <span class="author">Shannon Ryan, FOX 7 Austin</span>, <span class="author">Jacqueline Sarkissian, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan in West Austin Saturday night. One of them has been identified as former NFL and Texas Longhorns running back Cedric Benson. Benson was 36.</p><p>Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, told the Associated Press that Austin law enforcement informed him Benson was one of the two killed in the crash.</p><p>The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2222 and Mount Bonell Road. According to Austin police, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on FM 2222 when it crashed with a minivan turning from Mount Bonnell Road. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uga-bulldog-named-greatest-mascot-in-college-football-history" title="UGA bulldog named greatest mascot in college football history" data-articleId="424308447" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/UGA_s_bulldog_named_best_college_footbal_0_7599620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/UGA_s_bulldog_named_best_college_footbal_0_7599620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/UGA_s_bulldog_named_best_college_footbal_0_7599620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/UGA_s_bulldog_named_best_college_footbal_0_7599620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/17/UGA_s_bulldog_named_best_college_footbal_0_7599620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UGA's bulldog named best college football mascot" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UGA bulldog named greatest mascot in college football history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football's 150th season by ranking the top 10 all-time greatest mascots, putting the University of Georgia's bulldog in first place.</p><p>The magazine includes both real and costumed mascots in this week's edition. Following Uga is the Duck at the University of Oregon, Mike the tiger at Louisiana State University, Bevo the longhorn bull at the University of Texas and Stanford University's Tree.</p><p>The University of Colorado's 1,200-pound live buffalo named Ralphie, University of South Carolina's costumed gamecock named Cocky, Western Kentucky University's Big Red, Syracuse University's orange named Otto and University of Tennessee's bluetick coonhound named Smokey closed the list.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/open-house-to-discuss-concerns-over-industrial-plant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P CANCER TOXINS EPA DATA 10P _00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Open house to discuss concerns over industrial plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uga-3-clemson-1-in-ap-preseason-top-25"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_20190819145112"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/open-house-to-discuss-concerns-over-industrial-plant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Open house to discuss concerns over industrial plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uga-3-clemson-1-in-ap-preseason-top-25" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/P%20CANCER%20TOXINS%20EPA%20DATA%2010P%20_00.00.25.04_1564024469386.png_7547267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UGA #3, Clemson #1 in A.P. Preseason Top 25</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/steinbeck-s-darwin-chicken-sandwich-to-be-featured-at-tour-championship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/Steinbeck_s_Darwin_Chicken_Sandwich_0_7601818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Steinbeck's Darwin chicken sandwich to be featured at Tour Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thieves-steal-65k-in-tools-off-dunwoody-construction-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/StateFarmRobbery_081919_1566229939420_7601862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thieves steal $65K in tools off Dunwoody construction site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paraprofessional-donates-kidney-to-assistant-principal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/19/parapro%20donates%20kidney_1566229386201.jpg_7602018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Paraprofessional donates kidney to assistant principal</h3> 