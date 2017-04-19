< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408093381" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408093381" data-article-version="1.0">Soroka, Acuña lead Braves to a 4-1 victory over Giants</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Soroka, Acuña lead Braves to a 4-1 victory over Giants&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-news/soroka-acuna-lead-braves-to-a-4-1-victory-over-giants" data-title="Soroka, Acuña lead Braves to a 4-1 victory over Giants" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-news/soroka-acuna-lead-braves-to-a-4-1-victory-over-giants" addthis:title="Soroka, Acuña lead Braves to a 4-1 victory over Giants"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408093381.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408093381");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408093381-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408093381-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> id="relatedHeadlines-408093381" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (AP)</strong> - Mike Soroka carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Monday night.</p> <p>Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won the opener of a seven-game trip and have won eight of 11.</p> <p>Soroka (5-1) struck out seven and allowed one run and two hits in eight innings. The right-hander has allowed one earned run or fewer in all seven starts this season. His ERA rose from 0.98 to 1.01. The 21-year-old Braves rookie retired the first 15 batters with relative ease before Brandon Crawford led off the sixth inning by hitting the first pitch to straightaway center field for a homer. It was the first home run allowed by Soroka since he made his major league debut on May 1, 2018, a streak of 61 1/3 innings.</p> <p>Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies helped preserve Soroka's gem, making a running catch with his back to the infield on a fly ball to short center field by Kevin Pillar that ended the fifth inning.</p> <p>Sean Newcomb retired three batters for his first major league save.</p> <p>Acuña homered leading off the game against San Francisco starter Andrew Suarez (0-1). It's the 10th leadoff home run of Acuña's career and second in as many games this season. Acuña also homered leading off Sunday's 10-inning 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.</p> <p>Acuña homered again in the seventh off Nick Vincent. Atlanta is 8-2 since Acuña was moved into the leadoff spot on May 10.</p> <p>Riley's two-run home run came off Suarez in the sixth, following a walk to Nick Markakis.</p> <p>Suarez allowed three runs and four hits in six innings in his debut. The left-hander, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game, walked four and struck out five.</p> <p>Suarez's only career win came against Atlanta on May 6, 2018.</p> <p>PAGING PABLO</p> <p>The Giants played without a true backup shortstop after the team optioned infielder Donovan Solano to Sacramento to make room for Suarez. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated that third baseman Evan Longoria or second baseman Joe Panik could be used there, if needed.</p> <p>"Of course Pablo (Sandoval) could, too," Bochy said, referencing the two-time All-Star who has evolved into the Giants' utility player. Sandoval started at third in place of Longoria.</p> <p>DONE DEAL</p> <p>The Braves added veteran help for their patchwork bullpen by acquiring right-hander Anthony Swarzak from Seattle for left-hander Jesse Biddle and right-hander Arodys Vizcaino. As part of Monday's trade, Seattle is sending Atlanta $1.78 million to cover about one-third of the $5.67 million remaining in Swarzak's $8 million salary this year.</p> <p>The 33-year-old Swarzak has a 5.27 ERA and three saves in six chances this season for the Mariners. He had an 8.64 ERA in his last nine appearances.</p> <p>DONE DEAL 2.0</p> <p>San Francisco acquired minor league pitcher Matt Seelinger from Tampa Bay as the player to be named later in the deal that sent catcher Erik Kratz to the Rays last week. Seelinger will report to Class-A Augusta.</p> <p>TRAINERS ROOM</p> <p>Giants: Longoria was held out of the starting lineup. He flew out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 3.88 ERA) pitches Tuesday in his first start against San Francisco since 2013. Teheran is going for back-to-back wins after ending a three-game losing streak with five scoreless innings against St. Louis on May 16. Right-hander Shaun Anderson (0-0, 3.60) makes his second career start for the Giants. 