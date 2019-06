- The Atlanta Braves headed to Chicago this week to face off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, but the visiting team didn't end up being the only winners Wednesday night.

One local family followed the team to the Windy City for a very special reason: a surprise marriage proposal.

Hannah Reagan and her family of six thought they were only in town to enjoy a road Braves game. But Hannah's boyfriend, Clint Tanner, was also on the trip, and little did she know he had much bigger plans than just a fun time at the ballpark.

After the game, Clint took Hannah down on the field, and while they were standing on the Braves logo, he handed her a baseball that said, "Hannah will you marry me?"

Good news for Clint: Hannah said 'Yes!"

Braves infielder Charlie Culberson wrote the note on the baseball, making the moment even more special.

Oh, and the Braves beat the Cubs 5-3.