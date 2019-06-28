< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Braves fans get engaged after game at Wrigley Field Braves fans get engaged after game at Wrigley Field game at Wrigley Field"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415288891.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 02:31PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 02:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 07:12PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415288891_415288243_157698";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415288243","video":"579333","title":"Braves%20post-game%20proposal","caption":"Braves%20post-game%20proposal","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FBraves_post_game_proposal_0_7454276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FBraves_post_game_proposal_579333_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656353842%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DDpKS0AYOYuKWL2au5ebD7BxsJks","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fbraves-news%2Fbraves-fans-getting-engaged-after-game-at-wrigley-field"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 02:17PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415288891_415288243_157698",video:"579333",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves_post_game_proposal_0_7454276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Braves%2520post-game%2520proposal",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/28/Braves_post_game_proposal_579333_1800.mp4?Expires=1656353842&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=DpKS0AYOYuKWL2au5ebD7BxsJks",eventLabel:"Braves%20post-game%20proposal-415288243",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fbraves-news%2Fbraves-fans-getting-engaged-after-game-at-wrigley-field"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 02:31PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 02:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 07:12PM EDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves%20Fans%20get%20engaged_1561745190826.JPEG_7454324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415288891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo courtesy: Lynda Reagan </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves%20Fans%20get%20engaged_1561745190826.JPEG_7454324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415288891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves Fans get engaged_1561745190826.JPEG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves%20Fans%20get%20engaged%20_OP_2_CP__1561747511506.PNG_7454387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415288891-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves Fans get engaged (2)_1561747511506.PNG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415288891-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves%20Fans%20get%20engaged_1561745190826.JPEG_7454324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy: Lynda Reagan" title="Braves Fans get engaged_1561745190826.JPEG.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo courtesy: Lynda Reagan</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves%20Fans%20get%20engaged%20_OP_2_CP__1561747511506.PNG_7454387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves Fans get engaged (2)_1561747511506.PNG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Braves%20Fans%20get%20engaged%20_OP_2_CP__1561747511506.PNG_7454387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves Fans get engaged (2)_1561747511506.PNG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-news/braves-fans-getting-engaged-after-game-at-wrigley-field" data-title="Braves fans get engaged on field after game" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-news/braves-fans-getting-engaged-after-game-at-wrigley-field" addthis:title="Braves fans get engaged on field after game" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/braves-news/braves-fans-getting-engaged-after-game-at-wrigley-field";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415288891" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Atlanta Braves headed to Chicago this week to face off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, but the visiting team didn't end up being the only winners Wednesday night. </p> <p>One local family followed the team to the Windy City for a very special reason: a surprise marriage proposal. </p> <p>Hannah Reagan and her family of six thought they were only in town to enjoy a road Braves game. But Hannah's boyfriend, Clint Tanner, was also on the trip, and little did she know he had much bigger plans than just a fun time at the ballpark.</p> <p>After the game, Clint took Hannah down on the field, and while they were standing on the Braves logo, he handed her a baseball that said, "Hannah will you marry me?"</p> <p>Good news for Clint: Hannah said 'Yes!" </p> <p>Braves infielder Charlie Culberson wrote the note on the baseball, making the moment even more special.</p> <p>Oh, and the Braves beat the Cubs 5-3.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Braves News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405035" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Braves News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/kimbrel-closes-out-debut-with-rizzo-s-help-cubs-beat-braves" title="Kimbrel closes out debut with Rizzo's help, Cubs beat Braves" data-articleId="415159533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kimbrel closes out debut with Rizzo's help, Cubs beat Braves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Craig Kimbrel got a little help settling in at Wrigley Field.</p><p>Kimbrel dodged trouble for a save in his season debut when new teammate Anthony Rizzo dived into first base for the final out, and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on Thursday.</p><p>"The first one's always the tough one," Kimbrel said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/freeman-and-acuna-named-all-star-starters" title="Freeman and Acuña named All-Star starters" data-articleId="415155546" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Freeman and Acuña named All-Star starters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two members of the Atlanta Braves will be starters on the 2019 National League All-Star Team. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña , Jr. were both named All-Star starters on Thursday night.</p><p>This will be Freeman's fourth All-Star Game appearance, and second straight year starting for the National League. He has 22 home runs so far this year and hs 100 hits is best among NL first basemen.</p><p>"It's always an honor to play in the All-Star Game, and to be voted as a starter for the second straight year is really special," Freeman said in a release from the team. "I want to thank all of the fans who voted for me and my teammates, and I'm looking forward to representing the Braves in Cleveland."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/keuchel-gets-1st-win-with-braves-in-5-3-victory-over-cubs" title="Keuchel gets 1st win with Braves in 5-3 victory over Cubs" data-articleId="414990199" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Keuchel gets 1st win with Braves in 5-3 victory over Cubs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Keuchel said he's still rounding into form. More Braves News Stories

Kimbrel closes out debut with Rizzo's help, Cubs beat Braves
By MATT CARLSON, Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:28PM EDT

Craig Kimbrel got a little help settling in at Wrigley Field.

Kimbrel dodged trouble for a save in his season debut when new teammate Anthony Rizzo dived into first base for the final out, and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five runs down to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on Thursday.

"The first one's always the tough one," Kimbrel said.

Freeman and Acuña named All-Star starters
By Justin Felder, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 08:29PM EDT

Two members of the Atlanta Braves will be starters on the 2019 National League All-Star Team. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña , Jr. were both named All-Star starters on Thursday night.

This will be Freeman's fourth All-Star Game appearance, and second straight year starting for the National League. He has 22 home runs so far this year and hs 100 hits is best among NL first basemen.

"It's always an honor to play in the All-Star Game, and to be voted as a starter for the second straight year is really special," Freeman said in a release from the team. "I want to thank all of the fans who voted for me and my teammates, and I'm looking forward to representing the Braves in Cleveland."

Keuchel gets 1st win with Braves in 5-3 victory over Cubs
By JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press
Posted Jun 27 2019 03:34AM EDT

Dallas Keuchel said he's still rounding into form. The Atlanta Braves already like what they've seen.

The left-hander earned his first win for his new team and Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Brian McCann also connected for the Braves, who won a matchup of NL division leaders for the second straight night. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="getty_rapinoestance_062819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Dog the Bounty Hunter (L) and Beth Chapman arrive at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)" title="165978243_1561751176881-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping': Dog the Bounty Hunter shares touching words after wife's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="People enjoy a hot afternoon at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens in New York City. The main pool at Astoria, the biggest public pool in NYC, sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer day. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The parody Instagram account @poptartaday creates made-up flavors of Pop-Tarts, like ranch dressing flavor and Monster Energy flavor. (Photo by poptartaday)" title="ranch pop tarts_1561750550272.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/son-of-firefighter-who-lost-battle-with-cancer-returned-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Logan%20Droke%20returns%20aerials%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.11.41.17_1561767095457.png_7455660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Logan%20Droke%20returns%20aerials%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.11.41.17_1561767095457.png_7455660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Logan%20Droke%20returns%20aerials%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.11.41.17_1561767095457.png_7455660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Logan%20Droke%20returns%20aerials%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.11.41.17_1561767095457.png_7455660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Logan%20Droke%20returns%20aerials%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_19.11.41.17_1561767095457.png_7455660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Son of firefighter who lost battle with cancer returned home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;scoring&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;for&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;quarterfinals&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;Parc&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/fourth-of-july-celebration-flyover-by-blue-angels" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump's Fourth of July celebration to feature flyover by Blue Angels</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TV&#x20;personalities&#x20;Dog&#x20;the&#x20;Bounty&#x20;Hunter&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Beth&#x20;Chapman&#x20;arrive&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;48th&#x20;Annual&#x20;Academy&#x20;of&#x20;Country&#x20;Music&#x20;Awards&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;MGM&#x20;Grand&#x20;Garden&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x2c;&#x20;Nevada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Merritt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping': Dog the Bounty Hunter shares touching words after wife's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;enjoy&#x20;a&#x20;hot&#x20;afternoon&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Astoria&#x20;Pool&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;borough&#x20;of&#x20;Queens&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;main&#x20;pool&#x20;at&#x20;Astoria&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;biggest&#x20;public&#x20;pool&#x20;in&#x20;NYC&#x2c;&#x20;sees&#x20;over&#x20;3&#x2c;000&#x20;people&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;typical&#x20;summer&#x20;day&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 