- The Atlanta Braves surprised a cancer survivor Monday in a big way.

The organization invited Bayley Whittle to enjoy a day with the team in honor of Community Heroes Week.

The team said FOX Sports broadcasters will surprise him a meet-and-greet and a tour of the Atlanta Braves' Clubhouse.

Braves Pitcher Max Fried calls Whittle's determination to push forward inspiring.

The Braves will honor Whittle in the middle of the third inning of Monday night's game against Pittsburgh at SunTrust Park.