- As recently reported on FOX 5 Atlanta, the Georgia High School Association and Mercedes-Benz Stadium were not able to work out a deal to keep playing the state football finals there this season, but that doesn't seem to be a problem with the Braves.

Most of this week's HIGH 5 Sports baseball finals are being played at Braves facilities around the state!

In fact, the 7-A Championship will be played out at SunTrust Park between Hillgrove and Parkview.

Braves Executive Derek Schiller talked to FOX 5 Sports about the privilege of hosting such an event.