Braves' Donaldson to play in first exhibition game Friday 07 2019 04:01PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393562369" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Josh Donaldson plans to play in his first spring training game for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night against Philadelphia.</p><p>After being slowed by injuries for two seasons, the 33-year-old third baseman signed a $23 million, one-year contract with the Braves and spent the first two weeks of the exhibition season strengthening his legs, feet and toes. He also tried to "to clean up some running technique issues that I've had in the past."</p><p>"It's been awesome to come out here every day and to be able put some quality work in, and not have to tend to the calf," he said. "Last year I had some shoulder issues to where I wasn't really going into the season feeling right."</p><p>The 2015 AL MVP award winner with Toronto, Donaldson was limited to 113 games in 2017 and 52 games last season, when he was traded from the Blue Jays to Cleveland on Aug. 31.</p><p>Donaldson likely will get two plate appearances Friday, then not play Saturday. He doesn't have a set amount of plate appearances in mind for spring training.</p><p>"The last week or so I've been kind of chomping at the bit," he said. "We've had a lot of conversations and we're just trying to be smart about everything, check all the boxes off. 