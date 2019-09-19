< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429563530" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429563530" data-article-version="1.0">Braves clinch tie for first in NL East, Acuña hits 40th HR</h1> </header> NL East, Acuña hits 40th HR"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429563530.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429563530");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429563530-429563505"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ozzie Albies #1 and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after their 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ozzie Albies #1 and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after their 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429563530-429563505" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175771475_1568945025321_7667154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ozzie Albies #1 and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after their 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ozzie Albies #1 and Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after their 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/braves-clinch-tie-for-first-in-nl-east-acuna-hits-40th-hr">PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429563530" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Ronald Acuña Jr. was pumped to join a very exclusive club.</p><p>He's even more thrilled about the chance to properly celebrate a division title.</p><p>Acuña became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season, Freddie Freeman also drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.</p><p>"That's the most exciting thing up to this point," Acuña said through a translator. "That's what we're all looking for. I think for all of us, it's just come out with that same energy, that same enthusiasm, get that win and hopefully celebrate. That's something we're all looking forward to."</p><p>With eight games left in the regular season, a second straight division title seems a formality for the Braves. They hold a 9 1/2-game lead over the Washington Nationals, who have played three fewer games and were off Thursday.</p><p>The Braves can officially let loose as soon as Friday with either a victory over the San Francisco Giants or if Washington loses at Miami.</p><p>This time around, Acuña can take part in a champagne toast.</p><p>He wasn't yet of legal age when the Braves won the East a year ago.</p><p>"They wouldn't let me drink because I was a minor," Acuña recalled, breaking into a big mile. "This year, it's going to be different. I'm looking forward to it."</p><p>After winning the first two games of the series, Philadelphia's postseason hopes took another blow. The Phillies came into the day trailing both Milwaukee and the Chicago Cubs by three games for the NL's second wild-card spot.</p><p>"We've still got a chance," Bryce Harper insisted.</p><p>Acuña's historic homer came with a flourish. He launched a 432-foot drive into the second deck at SunTrust Park, standing at home plate to admire his shot off Aaron Nola before tossing the bat away and slowly rounding the bases.</p><p>Mel Ott, who was 20 when he hit 42 homers for the New York Giants in 1940, is the only player younger than Acuña to post a 40-homer season. Eddie Mathews also was 21 but about two months older than Acuña when he hit 47 homers for the Milwaukee Braves in 1953.</p><p>Ott and Mathews are both members of the Baseball Hall of Fame.</p><p>"It feels incredible," Acuña said. "To be compared to superstars and Hall of Famers like that, especially at such a young age, wow."</p><p>The youngster had gone five games since hitting his 39th homer.</p><p>"He might relax now and really go off," manager Brian Snitker said. "That's an unbelievable accomplishment at this stage of his career."</p><p>Acuña is still three stolen bases shy of another milestone. He has 37 steals in his quest to become just the fifth 40-40 player in baseball history, following Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).</p><p>"Only four other players have achieved that with all the people who've played in the big leagues over the years," Acuña said. "It would be amazing."</p><p>After Acuña's homer put the Braves ahead, Philadelphia pulled even in the fifth. Adam Haseley drove a run-scoring double to right off Mike Soroka, took third on Nola's single and came in to score on César Hernández's forceout.</p><p>But Freeman reclaimed the lead for Atlanta in the bottom half when Freeman ripped a one-out single to right off Nola (12-6) to bring home Matt Joyce and Acuña.</p><p>Joyce got the inning started with a pinch-hit single batting for Soroka (13-4), who was lifted after 88 pitches in one of his final tuneups for the postseason.</p><p>Soroka surrendered five hits, struck out five and didn't walk anyone.</p><p>Nola worked five-plus innings. Philadelphia cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, but Austin Riley answered with his 18th homer of the season off the Phillies right-hander leading off the bottom half. Nola gave up nine hits, two hits and all five Atlanta runs.</p><p>Philadelphia loaded the bases with one out in the eighth off Shane Greene but only managed one run on Scott Kingery's sacrifice fly.</p><p>Mark Melancon worked perfect ninth for his 11th save with Atlanta and 12th overall this season.</p><p>DAY OFF</p><p>The Braves gave slugger Josh Donaldson gets his first day off since May 22.</p><p>He was joined on the bench by shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is hitting just .156 since returning from the injured list.</p><p>BREAKING A SLUMP</p><p>Riley's homer was his first since Aug. 2, just before he went down with a knee injury that kept him out a month, and just his second in his past 27 games with the Braves.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Phillies SS Jean Segura left the game in the sixth after injuring his left hamstring while beating out an infield single. Maikel Franco took over a pinch-runner and remained in the game at third base, with Kingery moving over to fill Segura's spot at shortstop. It's not known how long Segura might be out.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Phillies: Head to Cleveland on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Indians, who are battling for an AL wild-card spot. LH Drew Smyly (4-6, 6.22 ERA) goes for Philadelphia against RH Shane Bieber (14-7, 3.26).</p><p>Braves: RH Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 4.80) will try to wrap up the East for Atlanta when he opens a three-game series against San Francisco. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/uga-returns-the-favor-to-notre-dame" title="UGA returns the favor to Notre Dame" data-articleId="429575724" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/UGA_returns_the_favor_to_Notre_Dame_0_7667622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/UGA_returns_the_favor_to_Notre_Dame_0_7667622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/UGA_returns_the_favor_to_Notre_Dame_0_7667622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/UGA_returns_the_favor_to_Notre_Dame_0_7667622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/UGA_returns_the_favor_to_Notre_Dame_0_7667622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Party hosted by Georgia to return the hospitality to Notre Dame" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UGA returns the favor to Notre Dame</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 12:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Bulldog Nation got a chance Thursday night to return the favor to the Fighting Irish Football program.</p><p>Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola hosted the Return the Favor event at the College Football Hall of Fame. Legendary names from both schools took part.</p><p>Some Georgia lawmakers and Coke execs came up with the idea to thank Notre Dame for the hospitality they showed when Georgia played there two years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/acuna-becomes-third-player-to-hit-40-homers-at-21-or-younger" title="Acuña becomes third player to hit 40 homers at 21 or younger" data-articleId="429563342" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175751110_1568944863214_7667153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175751110_1568944863214_7667153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175751110_1568944863214_7667153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175751110_1568944863214_7667153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/GettyImages-1175751110_1568944863214_7667153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits his 40th homer in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Acuña becomes third player to hit 40 homers at 21 or younger</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has become only the third player in baseball history to hit 40 homers while 21 years old or younger.</p><p>The other two were Eddie Mathews and Mel Ott, who are both in the Hall of Fame.</p><p>The 21-year-old Acuña launched a two-run shot Thursday in the third inning, a towering 432-foot drive into the second level at SunTrust Park off Philadelphia's Aaron Nola.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bulldogs-have-a-big-recruiting-weekend-ahead-while-hosting-notre-dame-game" title="Bulldogs have a big recruiting weekend ahead while hosting Notre Dame game" data-articleId="429551858" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Bulldogs_have_a_big_recruiting_weekend_a_0_7666994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Bulldogs_have_a_big_recruiting_weekend_a_0_7666994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Bulldogs_have_a_big_recruiting_weekend_a_0_7666994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Bulldogs_have_a_big_recruiting_weekend_a_0_7666994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/Bulldogs_have_a_big_recruiting_weekend_a_0_7666994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Not only is it a big weekend for the current Georgia Bulldogs as they get ready to take on Notre Dame in the first top-10 matchup between the hedges since 2013; it's a huge weekend for the future of the program, as our recruiting in" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bulldogs have a big recruiting weekend ahead while hosting Notre Dame game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span>, <span class="author">Kelly Price</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Not only is it a big weekend for the current Georgia Bulldogs as they get ready to take on Notre Dame in the first top-10 matchup between the hedges since 2013; it's a huge weekend for the future of the program, as our recruiting insider Rusty Mansell of 24/7 tells our Kelly Price.</p><p>% INLINE %</p><p>Fans were already in Athens on Thursday, ready to start the weekend festivities.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/air-quality-testing-set-to-start-after-concerns-of-ethylene-oxide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/V%20STERIGENICS%20INVESTIGATION%2011P_00.00.40.26_1568952337066.png_7667621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V STERIGENICS INVESTIGATION 11P_00.00.40.26_1568952337066.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air quality testing set to start after concerns of ethylene oxide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-had-to-cut-into-shed-to-put-out-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V HALL COUNTY SHED FIRE 11P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters had to cut into shed to put out fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-fired-after-a-list-shows-she-labeled-the-students-devils-or-angels-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DEVILS ANGELS STUDENT LIST 11P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher fired after a list shows she labeled the students 'devils' or 'angels'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uga-returns-the-favor-to-notre-dame"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V UGA NOTRE DAME RETURN THE FAVOR 11P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UGA returns the favor to Notre Dame</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-had-to-cut-into-shed-to-put-out-fire" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20HALL%20COUNTY%20SHED%20FIRE%20%2011P_00.00.00.00_1568950567936.png_7667605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Firefighters had to cut into shed to put out fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-fired-after-a-list-shows-she-labeled-the-students-devils-or-angels-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/P%20DEVILS%20ANGELS%20STUDENT%20LIST%2011P_00.00.12.21_1568950138210.png_7667390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher fired after a list shows she labeled the students 'devils' or 'angels'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uga-returns-the-favor-to-notre-dame" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20UGA%20NOTRE%20DAME%20RETURN%20THE%20FAVOR%2011P_00.00.17.10_1568949618547.png_7667374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>UGA returns the favor to Notre Dame</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-arrest-2-men-connected-to-death-of-missing-person" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MISSING%20PERSON%20MURDER%2010P%20_00.00.34.19_1568949316013.png_7667365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies arrest 2 men connected to death of missing person</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-home-fire-explosion-kills-1-person" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/19/V%20MERIWETHER%20FATAL%20EXPLOSION%2010P%20_WAGAb634_146.mxf_00.00.26.06_1568949337945.png_7667366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mobile home fire, explosion kills 1 person</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More 