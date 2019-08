ATLANTA (FOX 5) - The Braves announced Monday morning they are activating shortstop Dansby Swanson from injured reserve.

He completed his rehab assignment with the Rome Braves over the weekend, going 4-for-10, 1 RBI, and walking three times.

Swanson has been out since July 23 with a bone bruise in his right foot.

In his absence, the Braves utilized Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson and new addition Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop.

To make room for Swanson on their roster, the Braves optioned outfileder Adam Duvall to Triple-A Gwinnett. Fellow outfielder Austin Riley will join Duvall in Gwinnett on his rehab assignment.