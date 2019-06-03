< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410646950" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410646950" data-article-version="1.0">Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> addthis:title="Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410646950.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410646950");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410646950-410646583"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blessed Trinity&#39;s CJ Abrams sits nervously perched on a director&#39;s chair watching and waiting for his name to be called during the 2019 MLB Draft." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams sits nervously perched on a director's chair watching and waiting for his name to be called during the 2019 MLB Draft.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410646950-410646583" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <figcaption>Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams sits nervously perched on a director's chair watching and waiting for his name to be called during the 2019 MLB Draft.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> id="relatedHeadlines-410646950" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. He didn’t have to wait long, being chosen sixth by the San Diego Padres.</p> <p>Abrams had been committed to Alabama, but it looks like he might not be setting foot on campus anytime soon.</p> <p>The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedy shortstop was expected to be high on the list for this year’s draft.</p> <p>The lefty hitter batted .418 with eight home runs and 100 RBIs in high school career at Blessed Trinity in Roswell, Georgia.</p> <p>The 18-year-old impressed coaches on all levels across the country last summer by hitting .297 with eight RBIs for Team USA's 18-and-under national team while playing center field.</p> <p>Abrams definitely has the speed and the arm to remain at shortstop, but could shift to center field or second base at next level.</p> <p>FOX 5 Sports was there the moment his name was called. The room erupted in thunderous applause and cheers as Abrams stood wide-eyed in the realization he made it to the big game.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The moment for CJ Abrams. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves pick Baylor junior Shea Langeliersc in 2019 MLB Draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Braves picked 21-year-old Shea Langeliersc of Baylor as the 9th pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft Monday night.</p><p>The 6-foot, 190-pound junior is an outstanding defensive catcher who threw out 14 of 25 would-be basestealers.</p><p>He was the second catcher drafted this year after No. 1 pick Oregon State's Adley Rutschman was snatched up by the Baltimore Orioles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/florida-state-trounces-georgia-10-1-to-capture-ncaa-regional" title="Florida State trounces Georgia 10-1 to capture NCAA regional" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/uga%20baseball_1558834370506.png_7313947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/uga%20baseball_1558834370506.png_7313947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/uga%20baseball_1558834370506.png_7313947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/uga%20baseball_1558834370506.png_7313947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/uga%20baseball_1558834370506.png_7313947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida State trounces Georgia 10-1 to capture NCAA regional</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Conor Grady pitched seven strong innings and Reese Albert homered as Florida State defeated Georgia 10-1 on Sunday to win an NCAA regional and put coach Mike Martin's retirement on hold for at least another week.</p><p>"To say I am happy is an understatement," Martin said.</p><p>Florida State (39-21) next travels to LSU for a best-of-3 super regional with a College World Series berth at stake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/braves-top-tigers-7-4-1st-home-series-win-vs-al-since-16" title="Braves top Tigers 7-4, 1st home series win vs AL since '16" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves top Tigers 7-4, 1st home series win vs AL since '16</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - Don't ask Dansby Swanson how many homers he can hit this season.</p><p>The Braves shortstop insists he isn't keeping count.</p><p>Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman's double in the eighth inning as Atlanta beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mcdonalds-will-accept-foreign-currency-for-one-day-to-promote-its-worldwide-favorites-menu"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/food_1559606271396_7348603_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="McDonald's will accept foreign currency for a limited time to celebrate new international menu items coming to the U.S. (Photo by McDonald's)" title="food_1559606271396-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>McDonald's will accept foreign currency for one day to promote its Worldwide Favorites Menu</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dads-adopt-6-siblings-from-foster-care-to-keep-them-all-together"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Adoption%20pic%2016x9_1559601560262.jpg_7348067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean are pictured with their six children and the judge on the official adoption day. (Photo credit: Anderson-McLean family)" title="Adoption pic 16x9_1559601560262.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dads adopt 6 siblings from foster care to keep them all together</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fda-forever-chemicals-in-food-samples-unlikely-health-risk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20GettyImages-494330626_1559607885089.jpg_7348449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Processed meats are displayed in a grocery store on October 26, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="494330626_1559607885089-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA: 'Forever chemicals' in food samples unlikely health risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/bourdain-day-friends-of-late-world-traveler-anthony-bourdain-ask-fans-to-honor-him-on-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_anthonybourdainfile_060319_1559590173661_7347403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anthony Bourdain is shown alongside his friend and renowned chef Eric Ripert in a file photo. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival)" title="getty_anthonybourdainfile_060319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bourdain Day': Friends of late world traveler Anthony Bourdain ask fans to honor him on birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/studio-turns-dumped-tires-into-surface-for-new-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20DUMPED%20TIRES%20RECYCLED%206P_00.01.08.07_1559612023608.png_7348956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20DUMPED%20TIRES%20RECYCLED%206P_00.01.08.07_1559612023608.png_7348956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20DUMPED%20TIRES%20RECYCLED%206P_00.01.08.07_1559612023608.png_7348956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20DUMPED%20TIRES%20RECYCLED%206P_00.01.08.07_1559612023608.png_7348956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/V%20DUMPED%20TIRES%20RECYCLED%206P_00.01.08.07_1559612023608.png_7348956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Studio turns dumped tires into surface for new park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/blessed-trinitys-cj-abrams-picked-by-san-diego-in-2019-mlb-draft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blessed&#x20;Trinity&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;CJ&#x20;Abrams&#x20;sits&#x20;nervously&#x20;perched&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;director&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;chair&#x20;watching&#x20;and&#x20;waiting&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;name&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;called&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;MLB&#x20;Draft&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-pick-baylor-junior-shea-langeliersc-in-2019-mlb-draft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves pick Baylor junior Shea Langeliersc in 2019 MLB Draft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/code-enforcement-cracks-down-on-scooter-violations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Code enforcement cracks down on scooter violations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 