- Surrounded by a more than just a few dozen of his friend, classmates, and fans, CJ Abrams sat and waited to see if his name would be called during the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. He didn’t have to wait long, being chosen sixth by the San Diego Padres.

Abrams had been committed to Alabama, but it looks like he might not be setting foot on campus anytime soon.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedy shortstop was expected to be high on the list for this year’s draft.

The lefty hitter batted .418 with eight home runs and 100 RBIs in high school career at Blessed Trinity in Roswell, Georgia.

The 18-year-old impressed coaches on all levels across the country last summer by hitting .297 with eight RBIs for Team USA's 18-and-under national team while playing center field.

Abrams definitely has the speed and the arm to remain at shortstop, but could shift to center field or second base at next level.

FOX 5 Sports was there the moment his name was called. The room erupted in thunderous applause and cheers as Abrams stood wide-eyed in the realization he made it to the big game.