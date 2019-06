- Some sports fans claim to bleed to see their team compete, but Five Stripes supporters did that quite literally Friday.

Atlanta United teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive.

Fans could stop by Mercedes-Benzes Stadium to donate a pint.

The blood drive was part of World Blood Donor Day.

The Red Cross said they are coming out of a donation shortage.

Atlanta United Defender Mikey Ambrose said it's important for people to donate and help out.

Everyone who donates will receive two tickets to the Atlanta United home match July 7.