- Atlanta United will be back out on the field Saturday.

It's a 5 o’clock kickoff against Los Angeles Galaxy and the match can be seen on FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Five Stripes may have caught a break this week.

Three Galaxy players will be suspended Saturday including superstar Zlatan Imbrahimovic.

For the Five Stripes, it will be their first match since that wild one out in Los Angeles last Friday.

After getting a 1-0 lead in that game, the Five Stripes gave up 4 goals in a matter of 12 minutes.

It left a sour taste in the players’ mouths and they are ready to get back out there and get a win.