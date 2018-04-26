Atlanta Falcons ready for this year's NFL Draft
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for this year NFL Draft which kicks of Thursday night in Dallas.
All the action will happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but will be airing on FOX 5 Atlanta starting at 8 p.m.
The Falcons hold the 26th overall pick in Round One.
General Manager Thomas Dimitroff is confident they can get a solid pick near the end of Round One.
Head Coach Dan Quinn said it all comes down to picking guys who'll have the biggest impact on the field.
Here’s a breakdown of the Falcon’s pick schedule barring any trades or deals:
Round 1 - 26th pick
Round 2 - 58th pick
Round 3 - 90th pick
Round 4 - 126th pick
Round 6 - 200th pick
Round 7 - 244th pick
Round 7 - 256th pick
