Falcons fire coordinators

The Atlanta Falcons announce they are parting ways with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. Head coach Dan Quinn will take on defensive coordinator role.

"While these are difficult decisions, we know we have a group of players here we are excited about and in order for us to consistently play true to our identity in all three phases, we thought we needed some changes," Quinn said.

The move comes a day after the Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-32 to close out the 2018 regular season with a 7-9 record. The disappointing finish marks the second time in Quinn's four year here in Atlanta that the Falcons will miss the playoffs.