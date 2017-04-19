< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415624557" class="mod-wrapper All-Stars McNeil, Alonso rally Mets past Braves to snap skid data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415624557-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" By MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 30 2019 10:56PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 11:53PM EDT streak.</p><p>Todd Frazier launched a long homer to begin the comeback and finished with three hits and two RBIs. McNeil and J.D. Davis also had three hits apiece for the Mets, who prevented a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders and won for only the fifth time in 18 games.</p><p>After a day off Monday, they host the crosstown rival Yankees for a pair of Subway Series games.</p><p>Earlier Sunday, Alonso, a rookie, and his buddy McNeil - in his first full major league season - were selected as reserves on the National League All-Star team for the July 9 game in Cleveland.</p><p>All-Star starter Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the Braves. He had three hits and scored three times.</p><p>Frazier trimmed it to 5-4 with a leadoff homer in the eighth into the second deck in left field on an 0-2 pitch from Sean Newcomb (2-1). New York loaded the bases when A.J. Minter walked Michael Conforto, and McNeil looped the next pitch into shallow right field for a two-run single that put the Mets ahead.</p><p>Alonso followed with a two-run double inside third base for some needed insurance.</p><p>Struggling reliever Edwin Díaz finally closed one out for New York's beleaguered bullpen, getting three quick outs for his 17th save in 21 tries. New York has a major league-high 21 blown saves in 40 chances.</p><p>Wilmer Font (2-2) worked two hitless innings for his first win with the Mets. Noah Syndergaard came off the injured list and pitched 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and seven hits.</p><p>With the score tied, Acuña singled leading off the seventh and went to third when Dansby Swanson hustled for a double. Freddie Freeman gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead with a two-run double off the left field fence against reliever Chris Flexen.</p><p>Acuña, who plans to participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star festivities next month in Cleveland, took a long look at his 437-foot solo shot to right-center off Syndergaard in the third. It was the 20th home run for Acuña.</p><p>Acuña opened the game with a single and stole second. He scored on Josh Donaldson's two-out double. Davis singled home a run in the bottom half.</p><p>New York went ahead 3-2 on Frazier's RBI single and Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly in the third.</p><p>Atlanta tied it on Johan Camargo's run-scoring single in the sixth off Syndergaard.</p><p>Braves starter Max Fried yielded three runs and eight hits in five innings.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Braves: RHP Anthony Swarzak was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. The team hopes the right-hander will be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break on July 12. ... 2B Ozzie Albies sat out. Albies exited Saturday's game after getting hit by a pitch on the inside of his left elbow. He wore a protective sleeve on the elbow Sunday afternoon and was available off the bench.</p><p>Mets: Syndergaard was reinstated from the IL after being sidelined since June 16 with a strained right hamstring. Veteran outfielder Carlos Gómez was designated for assignment. ... Three injured members of New York's beleaguered bullpen had minor league rehab outings: RHP Jeurys Familia (shoulder) struck out two in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Syracuse; LHP Luis Avilán whiffed three in 1 1/3 hitless innings at Syracuse; and LHP Justin Wilson (elbow soreness) fanned two in a scoreless inning with Class A Brooklyn. ... 2B Robinson Canó was hit on the right hand by a 96 mph fastball in the eighth. He was checked by a trainer but stayed in the game.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Braves: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 5.06) makes his third start for Atlanta on Tuesday night at home against second-place Philadelphia.</p><p>Mets: With a day off Monday, the Mets had not yet announced their scheduled starters for Subway Series games against the Yankees on Tuesday and Wednesday. 