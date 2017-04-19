< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Albies, Acuña hit homers to lead Braves past Cubs 3-2 By MATT CARLSON, Associated Pres
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:26PM EDT Albies hit a towering two-run shot to right center off Mike Montgomery (1-2) in the seventh that gave Atlanta the lead.</p><p>Fried (9-3) got the win in the second of a four-game set between the NL division leaders. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out eight, walked a season-high five and allowed two runs in winning his second straight start.</p><p>Relievers Sean Newcomb, Anthony Swarzak and Luke Jackson, who threw a perfect ninth for his 12th save, combined to complete the four-hitter. Newcomb pitched one-plus inning in his first game since being hit in the head by a line drive 10 days ago.</p><p>Willson Contreras had two RBIs and fellow Venezuelan Alzolay tossed one-hit, one-run ball through 4 2/3 innings in his first major league start.</p><p>After Acuña launched Alzolay's fastball just short of the left-field video board for a quick 1-0 Atlanta lead, the 24-year-old right-hander retired 12 of the next 13 Braves batters. He was replaced by Montgomery after walking the bases loaded in the fifth and the Cubs leading 2-1.</p><p>Alzolay tossed four innings of one-hit relief in his major league debut last Thursday and got the win.</p><p>Fried walked three in the second to load the bases with one out, but poor Cubs baserunning led to a rally killing double play.</p><p>Catcher Brian McCann caught Javier Baez flatfooted about 25 feet down the third base line and fired to Josh Donaldson, who tagged Baez for the second out. Donaldson threw to Dansby Swanson, who tagged out Contreras as he tried to advance to third.</p><p>Contreras made amends in the fourth with a double down the left field line that extended his hitting streak to nine games and put Chicago ahead 2-1.</p><p>Charlie Culberson made a sliding catch in left-center to rob Baez of a hit in the ninth.</p><p>KIMBREL COUNTDOWN</p><p>Closer Craig Kimbrel was slated to pitch at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday night, then Cubs management planned to evaluate his progress. The right-hander, who finalized a three-year $43 million deal with the Cubs on June 7, could be activated this week.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Braves: Returned LHP Newcomb from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the seven-day concussion IL. RHP Chad Sobotka was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room on the roster. Newcomb was hit in the back of the head by J.T. Realmuto's liner in start against Philadelphia on June 15. ... Rookie RHP Mike Soroka (right forearm) played catch on Tuesday after being hit by a pitch in Washington on Sunday. Manager Brian Snitker said Soroka could throw off the mound on Wednesday.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 5.40) makes his second start for the Braves and faces Chicago RHP Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.75) on Wednesday night. Keuchel, who signed a one-year, $13 million contract with Atlanta on June 7, labored through five innings and lost in his Braves debut at Washington last Friday. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/03/Kirby_Smart_responds_after_2_UGA_Footbal_0_6976231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What to expect from year 4 of Kirby Smart era in Athens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three weeks from Tuesday over in Hoover, Alabama. Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take to the microphones at SEC Media Days.</p><p>Georgia will no doubt be picked as the favorites to repeat as SEC East champs.</p><p>% INLINE %</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/ticket-prices-for-the-us-vs-france-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-match-reach-as-high-as-11k" title="Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K" data-articleId="414737005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’re looking to get a ticket to one of the most anticipated games of the 2019 Women’s World Cup tournament, you might have to dig deep into your pockets.</p><p>As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub .</p><p>While the cheapest tickets are priced at around $395, the average ticket price is landing between $1,000 and $3,400.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg" title="Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists" data-articleId="414736929" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At times wistful and at other times defensive, Stu Sternberg made his first public comments since Commissioner Rob Manfred surprised the baseball world last week by announcing that he'd granted the Rays permission to explore splitting home games betw" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sending the Tampa Bay Rays to play half of their home games in Canada is the best way to keep baseball in Tampa Bay “for generations to come,” the team’s owner claimed Tuesday.</p><p>At times wistful and at other times defensive, Stu Sternberg made his first public comments since Commissioner Rob Manfred surprised the baseball world last week by announcing that he’d granted the Rays permission to explore splitting home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal, Quebec .</p><p>“This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one as well,” Sternberg explained. “Both communities secure that Major League Baseball will be played and thrive there for ours and for future generations. Featured Videos GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns
The hits keep coming for historic covered bridge
Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with 'overwhelming force'
Henry County drug task force commander resigns 