OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Toronto guard Kyle Lowry wanted the Golden State Warriors' executive who shoved him during an NBA Finals game ousted from the league.

The NBA decided a one-year ban and $500,000 fine is enough for now.

Mark Stevens, a Warriors' investor and a member of the team's executive board, was banned from the NBA for one year and fined Thursday - one day after he shoved Lowry during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Toronto-Golden State finals matchup. The NBA announced its decision not long after Lowry said Stevens "shouldn't be a part of our league."