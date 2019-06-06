RELATED: Gymnast breaks both legs during performance
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Toronto guard Kyle Lowry wanted the Golden State Warriors' executive who shoved him during an NBA Finals game ousted from the league.
The NBA decided a one-year ban and $500,000 fine is enough for now.
Mark Stevens, a Warriors' investor and a member of the team's executive board, was banned from the NBA for one year and fined Thursday - one day after he shoved Lowry during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Toronto-Golden State finals matchup. The NBA announced its decision not long after Lowry said Stevens "shouldn't be a part of our league."
PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal made quick work of Roger Federer in their first French Open meeting since 2011, beating his rival 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Friday in strong wind to reach his 12th final at Roland Garros.
Nadal has never lost a semifinal at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. Never lost a final, either.
And he's never lost to Federer in Paris, improving to 6-0. Overall, Nadal leads their series 24-15. Federer had won their past five meetings, but those were all on hard courts.
Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves are near agreement on a one-year contract that would pay the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner about $13 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement had not been finalized.
Keuchel's contract would include a salary of about $21 million, and he would get a prorated share of that because only about 115 days will remain in the 186-day season.