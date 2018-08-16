< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420558830" class="mod-wrapper <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420558830" data-article-version="1.0">Acuña, McCann lead Braves over Phillies 9-2</h1> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ronald Acuna Jr.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420558830-353766594" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/16/Acuna_set_to_play_tonight_0_5937857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ronald Acuna Jr.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/acuna-mccann-lead-braves-over-phillies-9-2">ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> Markakis wore a splint on his arm after the victory and will see a doctor on Saturday.</p><p>"It doesn't look good but we'll see," Markakis said.</p><p>The veteran right fielder hasn't been on the injury list in his five seasons with the Braves and has played at least 155 games in 11 of his first 13 seasons in the majors.</p><p>"He's been a constant for us," Freddie Freeman said. "We're hoping for a miracle. It put a damper on tonight."</p><p>Mike Soroka gave up one run and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings but was removed with the bases loaded and a 5-1 lead. Sean Newcomb (4-1) earned the win by retiring J.T. Realmuto on a soft grounder to end the inning.</p><p>"I understood completely," Soroka said about leaving the game. "I threw 37 pitches in the inning. I had full confidence in (the bullpen)."</p><p>The NL East-leading Braves had lost six of eight before their first win in Philadelphia in six games, dating to last season.</p><p>The Phillies fell 6 1/2 games behind Atlanta, but are right in the mix for a wild card with the trade deadline coming up next week.</p><p>Philadelphia's Jake Arrieta (8-8) allowed five runs - four earned - and five hits in five innings. Arrieta, who is battling bone spurs in his elbow, pitched one-run ball until the fifth.</p><p>"The movement, the action, the velocity the first four were as good as it's been all year," Arrieta said. "Things compounded quickly in the fifth."</p><p>McCann ignited a four-run fifth with a towering homer into the second deck in right field. Johan Camargo reached on third baseman Maikel Franco's error and Ender Inciarte walked. They advanced on Soroka's sacrifice and scored on Acuña's two-run single to center. Ozzie Albies lined an RBI double to right to make it 5-0.</p><p>The Braves scored another four runs in the sixth off Cole Irvin despite getting only one hit. Irvin hit one batter and walked three, including two men with the bases loaded.</p><p>Phillies manager Gabe Kapler kept Irvin in the game to bat with two runners on and one out in the bottom half. Fans booed after the pitcher flied out to left.</p><p>"If the bases were loaded with no outs, we would have used (Sean) Rodriguez," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said, defending his decision not to use a pinch hitter.</p><p>The Phillies had runners at first and third with two outs in the third, but Bryce Harper popped out. They had the same situation with one out in the fourth, but Franco grounded into a double play started by third baseman Josh Donaldson making an excellent backhanded stab.</p><p>STREAKING</p><p>Acuña extended his on-base streak to 30 games, the longest active streak in the majors.</p><p>NEWK'S NEW HOME</p><p>Newcomb has a 1.42 ERA since moving to the bullpen after returning from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 4.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Braves: SS Dansby Swanson wasn't in the lineup for the second straight game because of a sore heel. Manager Brian Snitker said Swanson could end up on the 10-day injury list. He'll be evaluated on Saturday.</p><p>Phillies: LF Jay Bruce could return within 10 days. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Rangers star Elvis Andrus now a United States citizen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 08:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Rangers star Elvis Andrus is now an American citizen.</p><p>The shortstop passed his citizenship test and was sworn in at a North Texas immigration office on Friday afternoon.</p><p>Andrus posted a photo on Instagram posing next to a Statue of Liberty replica and holding his citizenship certificate and a USA flag.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/atlanta-falcons-help-address-social-issues-head-on" title="Atlanta Falcons help address social issues head-on" data-articleId="420481697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Atlanta_Falcons_helps_in_social_outreach_0_7552366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Atlanta_Falcons_helps_in_social_outreach_0_7552366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Atlanta_Falcons_helps_in_social_outreach_0_7552366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Atlanta_Falcons_helps_in_social_outreach_0_7552366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Atlanta_Falcons_helps_in_social_outreach_0_7552366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta Falcons helps in social outreach" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Falcons help address social issues head-on</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Fultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Falcons are hitting the streets in an effort to better the community.</p><p>Players came together to create a social justice committee focused on addressing issues here in Atlanta.</p><p>"We just want to help," Falcons safety Ricardo Allen said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/villar-homers-in-16th-of-saves-orioles-10-8-win-over-halos" title="Villar homers in 16th, OF saves Orioles' 10-8 win over Halos" data-articleId="420390948" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-1157672661_1564152679022_7551497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-1157672661_1564152679022_7551497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-1157672661_1564152679022_7551497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-1157672661_1564152679022_7551497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/GettyImages-1157672661_1564152679022_7551497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Centerfielder Stevie Wilkerson #12 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the sixteenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Villar homers in 16th, OF saves Orioles' 10-8 win over Halos</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 04:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 03:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Even after a postgame beer shower from his ecstatic Baltimore Orioles teammates, Stevie Wilkerson was shocked to learn he had just become the first position player in major league history to earn a save.</p><p>The Orioles' center fielder certainly couldn't believe he did it by throwing a perfect 16th inning way past midnight with a bunch of tepid lobs that never topped 56 mph.</p><p>"I don't think I've wrapped my head around it yet," Wilkerson said. "It was a wild game. It was crazy. Most Recent https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 4 dead, 15 wounded at Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-police-searching-for-missing-5-year-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County Police searching for missing 5-year-old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-help-law-enforcement-crack-down-on-illegal-vape-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens help law enforcement crack down on illegal vape sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-orders-louisiana-man-s-mouth-taped-shut-after-he-interrupts-sentencing-hearing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> 