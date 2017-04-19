< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Acuña hits grand slam after early fracas, Braves top Pirates
Posted Jun 10 2019 11:40PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Acuña hits grand slam after early fracas, Braves top Pirates&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/acuna-hits-grand-slam-after-early-fracas-braves-top-pirates" data-title="Acuña hits grand slam after early fracas, Braves top Pirates" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/acuna-hits-grand-slam-after-early-fracas-braves-top-pirates" addthis:title="Acuña hits grand slam after early fracas, Braves top Pirates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411963100.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li By CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411963100-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411963100-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/acuna-hits-grand-slam-after-early-fracas-braves-top-pirates">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411963100" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam, Ozzie Albies added two homers and the Atlanta Braves beat Pittsburgh 13-7 on Monday night after Pirates starter Joe Musgrove was ejected in a first-inning fracas.</p> <p>The Braves hit five homers, including two-run shots by Nick Markakis and Freddie Freeman. Markakis had four hits and drove in four runs.</p> <p>Starling Marte hit two homers and drove in four runs for Pittsburgh.</p> <p>Atlanta has won four straight, while the Pirates are on a four-game skid.</p> <p>Musgrove hit Josh Donaldson with a first-inning pitch. As Donaldson began walking to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove, took a few steps toward the mound and then shoved catcher Elias Díaz, who intervened. The umpires huddled and announced ejections for Musgrove and Donaldson.</p> <p>Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Gorman after arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.</p> <p>Musgrove's pitch only grazed Donaldson's jersey, but players from both dugouts and bullpens charged onto the field following the confrontation. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.</p> <p>Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman struggled despite being given a 5-1 lead in the second inning. Gausman was pulled in the third when he gave up a three-run homer to Marte.</p> <p>Marte hit another homer off Jerry Blevins in the eighth for his first multi-homer game since Aug. 18, 2014, also against Atlanta. Pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single off Dan Winkler in the eighth.</p> <p>Left-hander Sean Newcomb (1-0) relieved Gausman and allowed only one hit with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.</p> <p>Right-hander Alex McRae (0-2), who replaced Musgrove, allowed eight runs, six earned, while giving up three homers in 4 1/3 innings.</p> <p>McRae hit Austin Riley with a pitch and walked Brian McCann before giving up Acuña's grand slam in the second. The 436-foot shot to left field was Acuña's first career regular-season slam. He hit a slam in last season's NL division series loss to the Dodgers.</p> <p>Markakis earned an ovation in the sixth inning after his run-scoring single gave him 1,000 career RBIs. Markakis, who rarely shows emotion, tipped his helmet to the fans and briefly smiled.</p> <p>Gausman allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. His ERA climbed to 6.21.</p> <p>Pirates rookie Bryan Reynolds went 0-for-5, ending his 17-game hitting streak and 24-game streak of reaching base safely.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Pirates: RHP Jordan Lyles was placed on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left hamstring. Lyles lasted only three innings in Saturday's loss at Milwaukee. Hurdle said Lyles' hamstring issue caused "collateral damage" to the bullpen. ... RHP Montana DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and gave up three runs in the eighth.</p> <p>Braves: There is no timetable on the return of OF Ender Inciarte (back). Inciarte was placed on the 10-day IL on May 15 and continues to have discomfort. ... LHP Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta last week, allowed only one hit and had nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings for Class A Rome. He may make his Atlanta debut after one more minor league start.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Pirates: RHP Chris Archer (3-5, 5.20 ERA) will make his second straight start against the Braves after allowing one run in six innings in a 6-1 home win on Thursday.</p> <p>Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-5, 5.89) is 1-4 with a 6.26 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Braves honor cancer survivor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Braves surprised a cancer survivor Monday in a big way.</p><p>The organization invited Bayley Whittle to enjoy a day with the team in honor of Community Heroes Week.</p><p>The team said FOX Sports broadcasters will surprise him a meet-and-greet and a tour of the Atlanta Braves' Clubhouse.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/5-reasons-to-tune-into-the-2019-womens-world-cup" title="5 reasons to tune into the 2019 Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/Here_are_5_reasons_to_watch_the_2019_Wom_0_7378265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you're thinking about tuning in to the Women's World Cup, here are some reasons why you should turn on the TV." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 reasons to tune into the 2019 Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway in France and the defending champions, the U.S. Women’s National Team, will play their first game against Thailand on Tuesday.</p><p>Whether you’re rooting for Team USA, Thailand or any of the other countries facing off on the pitch, here’s five reasons to watch the 2019 Women’s World Cup.</p><p>RELATED: Get to know the teams in Group F who will be playing alongside USWNT</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1-1" title="David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.</p><p>Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.</p><p>Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn't any collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. 