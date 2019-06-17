< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> date 2019-06-17

<article>
<section id="story414906500" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414906500" data-article-version="1.0">7 Braves players could start this year's MLB All-Star game</h1>
</header> All-Star game" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/7-braves-players-could-start-this-year-s-mlb-all-star-game" addthis:title="7 Braves players could start this year's MLB All-Star game"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414906500.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414906500");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7749_1560808739760_7410457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann celebrates after being dunked by his teammates after hitting a game-winning walk off-single against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park. (Photo by Austin McAfee) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7749_1560808739760_7410457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brian_McCann_Braves_Phillies_1560808739760.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7399_1560808734729_7410453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ozzie_albies_braves_phillies_1560808734729.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ronald_Acuna_Jr_Braves_Phillies_1560808736945.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Freddie_Freeman_braves_phillies_1560808734976.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414906500-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7749_1560808739760_7410457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann celebrates after being dunked by his teammates after hitting a game-winning walk off-single against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="Brian_McCann_Braves_Phillies_1560808739760.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann celebrates after being dunked by his teammates after hitting a game-winning walk off-single against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park. (Photo by Austin McAfee)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7399_1560808734729_7410453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies heads towards first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="ozzie_albies_braves_phillies_1560808734729.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Albies" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Albies</span> heads towards first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. heads towards first base during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="Ronald_Acuna_Jr_Braves_Phillies_1560808736945.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Acuna" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Acuna</span> Jr. heads towards first base during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="Freddie_Freeman_braves_phillies_1560808734976.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="Brian_McCann_Braves_Phillies_1560808739760.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7399_1560808734729_7410453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies heads towards first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="ozzie_albies_braves_phillies_1560808734729.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7521_1560808736945_7410455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. heads towards first base during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" title="Ronald_Acuna_Jr_Braves_Phillies_1560808736945.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/_DSC7072_1560808734976_7410454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Statistically speaking, the Atlanta Braves are the second hottest team in the National League and the fifth hottest in all of Major League Baseball. So, it's no wonder that seven Atlanta Braves could potentially be starters for this year's All-Star Game, but that's really up to the fans.</p><p><a href="https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot" target="_blank">Voting is now underway </a>to pick the starters of the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.</p><p>Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, John Donaldson, Dansby Swanson, Brian McCann, Ronald Acuna, and Nick Markakis are all on the <a href="https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot" target="_blank">2019 Google MLB All-Star Ballot.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot" target="_blank">Voting is open</a> through 3:59 p.m. Eastern on June 27. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/sports/widow-of-man-found-dead-in-cooler-at-suntrust-park-files-wrongful-death-suit" title="Widow of man found dead in cooler at SunTrust Park files wrongful death suit" data-articleId="414922531" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Widow of man found dead in cooler at SunTrust Park files wrongful death suit</h4>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Widow_of_man_found_dead_in_cooler_at_Sun_0_7447290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Widow_of_man_found_dead_in_cooler_at_Sun_0_7447290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Widow_of_man_found_dead_in_cooler_at_Sun_0_7447290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Widow_of_man_found_dead_in_cooler_at_Sun_0_7447290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/Widow_of_man_found_dead_in_cooler_at_Sun_0_7447290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Widow of man found dead in cooler at Suntrust Park files wrongful death suit" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Widow of man found dead in cooler at SunTrust The widow of a worker found dead inside a walk-in cooler at SunTrust Park is suing the team and its contractors.</p><p>Todd Keeling, 48, was installing his beer tap invention at the park in June of last year when he died from accidental carbon dioxide exposure.</p><p>RELATED: Police identify man found dead inside beer cooler at SunTrust Park</p>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/us-women-s-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-says-she-s-not-going-to-the-f-ing-white-house-" title="US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'" data-articleId="414898582" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'</h4>
</div> class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. The all-star co-captain of the U.S. Women's soccer team says she's "not going to the f---ing White House" if her team wins the World Cup.</p><p>During an interview with Eight By Eight Magazine on Tuesday, Megan Rapinoe scoffed at a question about whether or not she's "excited" about going to the White House, assuming her team wins the World Cup.</p><p>"I'm not going to the f---ing White House," Rapinoe said. "No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not going to be invited... I doubt it."</p>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/sports/rare-siberian-tiger-named-after-carli-lloyd" title="Rare Siberian tiger named after Carli Lloyd" data-articleId="414815816" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Rare Siberian tiger named after Carli Lloyd</h4>
</div> I doubt it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rare-siberian-tiger-named-after-carli-lloyd" title="Rare Siberian tiger named after Carli Lloyd" data-articleId="414815816" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. A rare Siberian tiger cub has been named after American soccer star Carli Lloyd. </p><p>The tiger was born at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. There are fewer than 500 of these tigers left in the wild. </p><p>The real Carli Lloyd and the U.S. women's national team take on France this Friday in the Women's World Cup. </p>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> 