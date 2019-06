June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. heads towards first base during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies heads towards first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann celebrates after being dunked by his teammates after hitting a game-winning walk off-single against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

- Statistically speaking, the Atlanta Braves are the second hottest team in the National League and the fifth hottest in all of Major League Baseball. So, it's no wonder that seven Atlanta Braves could potentially be starters for this year's All-Star Game, but that's really up to the fans.

Voting is now underway to pick the starters of the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, John Donaldson, Dansby Swanson, Brian McCann, Ronald Acuna, and Nick Markakis are all on the 2019 Google MLB All-Star Ballot.

Voting is open through 3:59 p.m. Eastern on June 27. The results will be announced on June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The 90th annual Midsummer Classic will be host by the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The full game will air on FOX 5 Atlanta starting at 7:30 p.m. on July 9.

This year's game begins a two-year countdown for Atlanta's turn to host.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game