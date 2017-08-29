Cowboys-Texans game proceeds to go to Harvey relief

While J.J. Watt still thinks the Houston-Dallas preseason game shouldn't be played because of catastrophic flooding in Houston, the star defensive end for the Texans is getting his wish that money generated by the exhibition finale will go to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

The Cowboys and Texans will play Thursday night at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. All tickets are $25 and are available for purchase now at ticketmaster.com. Parking is also $25.

Ticket sales and other game proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund. That fund supports the Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Watt, who started a fundraising page that has collected more than $3 million in about two days, reiterated his stance Tuesday that the game originally scheduled for Houston should have been scrapped instead of moved to the home of the Cowboys.

The Texans and owner Bob McNair donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL Foundation said it would match the $1 million donation, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of Harvey flood relief up to $1 million.

The Texans flew to the Dallas area after a preseason loss in New Orleans last weekend and practiced the past two days at Cowboys headquarters. Coach Bill O'Brien said the team was hopeful of a return home by Monday.

Houston is supposed to open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against Jacksonville.