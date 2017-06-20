Hawks Trade Dwight Howard to Hornets

- (AP) Dwight Howard's Atlanta homecoming was short-lived.

The Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire Howard from the Hawks.The Hawks are sending Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to Charlotte for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade is not yet official.

Howard will be playing for his third team in three seasons following a disappointing one-year return to his Atlanta hometown. Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta and then sat out the fourth quarter in two of six playoff games in the Hawks' first-round loss to Washington.

Howard's averages with the Hawks -- 13.5 points and 12.7 rebounds -- were close to his production in his last of three seasons with Houston in 2015-16. Still, he finished the season unhappy about his diminished role in the playoffs, when he averaged eight points and 10.7 rebounds.

