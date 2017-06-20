UGA's Frazier Not Short On Talent As NBA Draft Looms

- Former UGA guard J.J. Frazier is used to fighting long odds. If he listened to his detractors, Frazier wouldn't have become an All-SEC performer-or found himself ranked in six conference statistical categories at the end of his senior season in Athens. If he hadn't believed in himself, Frazier wouldn't have led his high school, tiny Faith Baptist near Savannah, to a state championship in 2013. And now, on the eve of the NBA Draft, the 5'10' Frazier is facing the same old questions from several NBA teams who gave the 21-year old a tryout.

"A lot of teams like my skills, but my size has been a hindrance throughout my career. I'm skilled enough, I just have to overcome a little obstacle with my size. Basically, it's the same thing I've been hearing my whole career. The way I've been playing for Georgia these last three years, that's how I'm approaching these workouts."

Frazier told FOX 5 Sports he had a great workout with the Hawks earlier this month.

"Coach Bud and the staff showed us a lot of respect, helped us out and tried to teach us things we didn't know and tried to help us improve on things we already knew. It was pretty fun. It would be pretty cool if I was on the Hawks, but I'm just thankful I'm in a situation to be able to play basketball at any level professionally."

Frazier leaves Georgia as a fan favorite who finished his college career as one of only three UGA players ranked among the top-10 career leaders in points, assists and steals. He credits his time in Athens for much of his success so far.

"Whether I get drafted or am a free agent, just the experience and the love I've gotten since my senior night game has meant so much to me. Regardless if I get drafted or not, I don't think I would be here without the University of Georgia."

The NBA Draft gets underway Thursday night, but don't expect a big draft party at the Frazier household. J.J. plans on spending a quiet evening with his mom and sisters watching--and hoping--his name gets called by a team willing to gamble that the size of his heart is what really matters.