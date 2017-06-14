Eagles hopeful gets tryout with Philadelphia Soul, meets Vince Papale

- A Philadelphia native who has spent last few weeks waiting outside of the Philadelphia Eagles practice facility hoping for a chance to make his NFL dreams come true may finally be getting the break he needs!

While the Eagles current players have been working out inside the NovaCare Complex and taking part in organized team activities, Rashaun Sligh has been waiting outside trying to get someone’s attention.

Wednesday, Sligh shared his story with FOX 29’s Jenn Frederick, who introduced him to the most famous walk-on in Philadelphia Eagles’ history, Vince Papale.

Then, Sligh learned that his time and effort did indeed gain the attention of a professional football team in Philadelphia.

Sligh was approached by Philadelphia Soul co-owner Cosmo DeNicola, who offered him an opportunity to tryout for the city’s Arena League Football Team!

DeNicola says the team is looking for a new wide receiver after losing one of their players to injury in their last game.

DeNicola offered him a one-day tryout at Thursday’s practice!

Sligh is a former Northeast High School graduate and Temple player who lost his last two years of eligibility due to transfer rules. Because he missed those two years, he has no agent and no current scouting tapes.

"In my heart I knew what I always wanted to do was play football and catch passes, and use that to continue to help society. This is me not only fighting for my football dream, but fighting for my life dream as well," Sligh told FOX 29 last week.