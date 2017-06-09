Falcons to host retirement reception for Michael Vick, Roddy White

- The Atlanta Falcons have announced that the team will host a retirement reception for former Falcons Michael Vick and Roddy White on Monday.

According to the Falcons, neither Vick nor White will sign a contract with the team before retiring. The reception will, "recognize the contributions and impact both men have made to the Falcon’s organization, the franchise and the city of Atlanta." Falcons owner Arthur Blank is expected to speak at the event.

Last month Vick told FOX 5 that he would like to sign a one-day contract with the Falcons to retire as a member of the franchise, but acknowledged that nothing had been worked out.

"No, that's something that we're working on that's not in stone. I don't know who's written that or wrote it. You know we had some conversation about it on the radio station the other day and people blew out of proportion, but hey man, hopefully, that's something we can get done one day,” Vick said at a football camp he was hosting in May.

Vick played for the team from 2001 to 2006 before pleading guilty to federal charges surrounding an illegal dog-fighting ring and spending time 18 months in prison.

White was cut by the Falcons prior to the 2016 season. He holds the Falcons records for career receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

The Falcons welcomed both Vick and White back to the Georgia Dome in January as a part of the celebration of the stadium's final game.