New bounce for an old game in trampoline dodgeball

- This type of dodgeball is a little more high-flying than what you probably played at recess growing up. Sky Zone Kennesaw hosted a trampoline dodgeball tournament this weekend where teams added some bounce to the classic game.

The event at Kennesaw qualified teams for an upcoming national tournament in Chicago. Other regional tournaments were held at Sky Zone franchises in other areas.

Click on the video to see what it looks like when you combine dodgeball with trampolines.