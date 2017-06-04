Away from WNBA, McCoughtry opens ice cream shop

- The world's best women's basketball players have a busy schedule -- after playing in the WNBA, many play somewhere overseas, plus some have commitments with their national teams. It's the kind of schedule that demands relaxation only a delicious dessert can provide.

"People are like, 'you're an Olympian, what do you eat, fruits and vegetables?'" said Angel McCoughtry, a two-time gold medalist. "I'm like, 'actually, sweets. Ice cream. I eat ice cream almost every day, don't tell anybody my secret."

McCoughtry is the Atlanta Dream's all-time leading scorer; but her busy schedule led her to take this WNBA season off. Instead of pure relaxation, she's taking on a different type of challenge: opening an ice cream shop. McCoughtry's ice cream had its grand opening on Friday at a location in Castleberry Hill, not far from Mercedez Benz Stadium.

"It was a hard decision [to sit out the WNBA season]," said McCoughtry. "I know if I want to prolong my career longer, I have to take some time off for my body."

She spent the grand opening shaking hands and taking pictures, but also arranging balloons, giving out customer service tips to her staff and organizing all the day's activities. She was especially happy to see several of her Atlanta Dream teammates stop by after a team meeting to support the new business.

"It was tough [not having Angel there], especially for me, I've been there with her since I was there, she's been with me since I was there, took me under her wing, but we didn't let it slow us down and stop us," said Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes. "We just banded together, we keep playing and we're doing well."

The Dream are off to a 4-1 start, no easy feat without their all-time leading scorer. McCoughtry says she's not retired, and plans to be back and better than ever for the Dream next year.

"I just needed that recharge button," said McCoughtry. "I'm not retired, I have many more years left. Just need a little rest, need to enjoy the summer one time."