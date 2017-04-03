Severe weather affecting Masters Monday practice

- Severe weather heading through the state of Georgia is affecting practice time for golfers, and viewing time for patrons at The Masters.

Those practicing and those watching were asked to leave the course around 11:30 a.m. Monday due to incoming weather. The course re-opened at 1:45 p.m., but was closed again for the day at 2:30 p.m. The golf course announced at 2:45 p.m. that the area was under a tornado watch.

<

The storm that swept through Atlanta and north Georgia is expected to reach Augusta National Golf Coure around 3:00pm. The quick-moving system prompted a number of warnings and watches as it continues to move east through north Georgia.

"The plan is to play 18 tomorrow," said Rickie Fowler. "Depending on what the weather is on Wednesday, I'd like to get our for nine and them play the Par 3. But Wednesday could be, you know, I know there's storm potential in the afternoon."

Monday's weather, and the expected storms on Wednesday, are cutting down on golfers time to prepare for the competitive rounds later in the week.

SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE: Powerful storms rip through north Georgia

Augusta National just announced they are under a tornado watch. Patrons asked to leave and seek shelter. — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) April 3, 2017

Tuesday is supposed to clear up, and many golfers are expected to take advantage of the nice weather to fit in their practice before they tee off on Thursday. Gates open to patrons at 8:00 a.m. and close approximately at 6:30 p.m.

While rain looms on Wednesday as well at Augusta National Golf Course, the Par 3 contest is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with practice rounds continuing throughout the day.