Braves Set 2017 Opening Day Roster

- The Atlanta Braves today officially set their 25-man roster for Opening Day. The club made several roster moves, including recalling C Anthony Recker from Triple-A Gwinnett, while RHP David Hernandez and C Blake Lalli were reassigned to Gwinnett, and INF Rio Ruiz was optioned to Gwinnett.

Two players had their contracts purchased: LHP Eric O’Flaherty and OF Emilio Bonifacio. Two players will switch uniform numbers, including RHPs Mauricio Cabrera (62) and Chaz Roe (50).

Here is the Atlanta Braves opening day roster for 2017 #SunTrustPark pic.twitter.com/K6cqweyGLn — Ben Bolton (@BoltonSports) April 2, 2017

The Braves roster includes one rookie, INF Dansby Swanson, while eleven of the 25 players were on the Braves’ 2016 Opening Day roster. Five players are donning a Braves uniform for the first time in their career, including three members of the starting rotation.

In addition, the Braves placed four players on the 10-day disabled list, including RHPs Mauricio Cabrera (right elbow strain), Armando Rivera (right shoulder strain) and Dan Winkler (recovering from right elbow surgery for a fracture) and INF/OF Micah Johnson (fractured left wrist).

All disabled list players are retroactive to March 30. LHP Jacob Lindgren (recovering from left elbow “Tommy John” surgery) and INF Sean Rodriguez (recovering from left shoulder surgery) were placed on the 60-day disabled list on February 14th and February 25th, respectively.

The Braves open the 2017 campaign, their 52nd in Atlanta and their inaugural season at SunTrust Park, on Monday, April 4, at the New York Mets (1:10 p.m. ET, FOX Sports Southeast). Right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran will make his fourth straight Opening Day start for Atlanta.

PITCHERS (12): Josh Collmenter (RH), Bartolo Colón (RH), R.A. Dickey (RH), Mike Foltynewicz (RH), Jaime García (LH), Jim Johnson (RH), Ian Krol (LH), Eric O’Flaherty (LH), Jose Ramirez (RH), Chaz Roe (RH), Julio Teheran (RH), and Arodys Vizcaíno (RH).

CATCHERS (3): Tyler Flowers, Anthony Recker and Kurt Suzuki

INFIELDERS (6): Chase d’Arnaud, Freddie Freeman, Adonis Garcia, Jace Peterson, Brandon Phillips and Dansby Swanson.

OUTFIELDERS (4): Emilio Bonifacio, Ender Inciarte, Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis.