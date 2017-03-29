Local golfer prepares for Drive, Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National Sports Local golfer prepares for Drive, Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National Carter Kontur may be one of the smallest 11 year old competitors at Sunday's Drive, Chip & Putt finals at Augusta National Golf Club, but he has the biggest personality.

Kontur, from Lawrenceville, will compete against nine other boys in his age group in the skills competition. Kontur says that while the other boys may out drive him, he will outshine them when it comes to his short game.

"I just have to play my game," says Kontur, "driving's not my strongest portion, chipping and putting obviously are."

During his regional qualifier at Pinehurst, Kontur was dead last after the driving event, but finished first in putting and chipping to earn his spot in the finals.

Sunday will be Kontur's first time in the Drive, Chip & Putt finals, but not his first visit to Augusta National and he thinks that will help him.

"I would say it's probably an advantage because I've been there so many times," says Kontur.

Kontur will turn twelve years old on Monday and would love to earn a shiny new birthday present.

"I have to stay true to who I am. If I win, I guess I can maybe boast a little bit."