Pace Academy basketball champs bake treats for charity

- The state champion Pace Academy boys basketball team and McDonald's All-American Wendell Carter made a special trip to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities on Thursday.

The team baked basketball-themed sweet treats for the kids and families currently residing in the House while receiving medical care. The players and coaches also got to your the facility near Egleston Hospital.

Champions on the court and in the kitchen! Thanks @paceacademy for joining us at @ARMHC this morning for Bakers Club! pic.twitter.com/sz4AzRWcxB — McDonald's (@McDonaldsATL) March 23, 2017

The Pace Academy boy's basketball team recently won the GHSA Class AAA Boys Championship. The champs were excited to give back to the community and participate in the Family Meal Program. The program directs groups as they prepare and provide meals and treats to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Carter is considered a 5-star basketball prospect, and has signed with Duke University to continue his basketball career in college.