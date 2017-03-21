Bulldogs comfortable as they open spring practice Sports Bulldogs comfortable as they open spring practice University of Georgia football enters spring practice with increasing expectations in their second season under Kirby Smart. The coach himself isn't using those words right now; in fact, he wants his players to know that nothing will be handed to them.

"As spring gets along, a lot of guys can get complacent, " said Smart. "Guys saying, 'I had my job last year, so I've got my job this year.' It's not the way it's going to be for us."

Players say they're more comfortable in the second year with Smart and the systems of offense and defense. UGA returns plenty of experience, including players like running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and linebacker Lorenzo Carter who postponed the NFL to return to Athens.

"Show these young guys how to do it," said Carter, a Norcross High School alum of what he's doing as a veteran during spring work. "I'm going to show them the work it takes to get to where we want to go."

Spring practice culminates with G-Day on April 22nd in Sanford Stadium.