Thomas shows versatility at Georgia Tech Pro Day

- Justin Thomas earned himself a nap.

"Just a little [tired]," said the former Georgia Tech quarterback. "Gonna go lay down for the rest of the day."

Thomas was running on fumes after running through a wide variety of drills in front of scouts from 20 NFL teams. The former Yellow Jacket took part in Georgia Tech's Pro Day on Friday, working out at a variety of positions. Thomas is shorter than most NFL quarterbacks, but his speed and agility have NFL teams wondering if he could play a different position, like receiver, cornerback or kick returner. He worked out at all those spots Friday.



"We were messing with him before the workout, saying, 'man, you're gonna be tired,'" said former Jackets offensive lineman Freddie Burden.

Thomas did throw passes as well. Though he hasn't played anything but quarterback in years, his athleticism showed through on the field.

"I think Justin could play a lot of places," said Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson. "I personally think he could play quarterback if given the opportunity."

Thomas may have caught the most attention with his 40-yard dash time. The much-hyped drill is a centerpiece of workouts like this one. There was no "official" time, but several NFL staff members in attendance told FOX 5 Thomas clocked a time under 4.4 seconds, an important benchmark. Only seven players at any position broke the 4.4 second mark at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where the country's top prospects compete.

"It's certainly helps," said Thomas, who says he was told he ran about a 4.33 second 40-yard dash. "At the end of the day i still have to go in work, compete and show i can play another position if I go in for that."

Thomas said he hopes someone will give him a shot at quarterback, but ultimately, he's open to anything. With Pro Day behind him, he said he'll rest, relax and prepare for private workouts with whatever NFL team wants him to visit.