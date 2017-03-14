Atlanta Hawks hold diversity summit

- The Atlanta Hawks are working to promote diversity and social change.

Tuesday, the Hawks held their second annual Mosaic symposium to promote sports as a catalyst for social action.

The event began at 9:30 a.m. at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta.

Organizers said the event was designed to encourage open and productive dialogue that will lead to positive change in the community.

Former and current professional athletes, sports executives, and journalists were some of the professions represented by event participants.

NEXT ARTICLE: Pilot, air traffic controllers reunite after emergency landing