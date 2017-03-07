School considers discipline following fight at Georgia state wrestling tournament Sports School considers discipline following fight at Georgia state wrestling tournament The Osborne High School principal and GHSA officials met on Friday to determine any disciplinary action following a fight that broke out at the Georgia State Wrestling Tournament.

GHSA officials and the Cobb County School Disctrict have not released the exact disciplinary actions, citing FERPA law considerations. The April 3rd meeting is a result of a skirmish between Osborne High School wrestler Chanceller Jones and Pope High School wrestler Jordan Conely. Jones was disqualified following the incident.

During the Class 6A 170-pound match for third place, Jones was penalized a point in overtime for stalling in the closing seconds of the match. Conely was declared the winner of the match moments later by the score of 2-1. After the match, Conley told trackwrestling.com that the penalty was actually for headbutting.

The video shows the official signaling a point for stalling. Jones begins to celebrate thinking that he was awarded the point. When the match ended, Conley was signaled as the winner. Jones realized the penalty and walked off the mat without shaking Jones' hand.

“I think one of the main reasons he called it was because the dude was being so wild,” Conley told trackwrestling.com. “You weren’t able to see before it, but the dude was taking all these crazy shots right into me. What happened, I think, was he hit my head and when he hit my head I went down a little bit, so he was kind of able to spin around. I think that’s why the ref gave him the point. When he hit my head, I kind of fell down.”

Many considered the end of the match controversial. It was Conley's third one-point win of the season against Jones.

The video shows that after the match, Conely was talking to his coaches in the corner of the mat. Moments later Jones charged at Conely from across the arena.

Jones was disqualified from the tournament. He is a junior and would have been Osborne's first state medalist in wrestling in more than a decade.

Conley told trackwrestling.com that after the skirmish, Jones and his family apologized and shook his hand.

The GHSA told FOX 5 that other than the penalties imposed at the tournament, the school has due process available before any other action is considered by the GHSA office.

The communications office for the Cobb County School District said that the discipline is being handled by the Osborne school administration, and the GHSA will issue a ruling after the meeting with Osborne administrators.

The Georgia High School State Wrestling Tournament was February 9th through 11th in Macon, Georgia at the Macon Centreplex.