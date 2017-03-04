11-year-old Florida State fan with muscular dystrophy gets a Seminole surprise Sports 11-year-old Florida State fan with muscular dystrophy gets a Seminole surprise 11-year-old Florida State fan, Kyle, got an amazing surprise Saturday when he got his dream bedroom makeover, complete with a visit from Seminole great Warrick Dunn and a video from FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.

Kyle was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and is gradually losing muscle strength throughout his body. His dream is to be a Florida State Football coach.

His new bedroom is called "Coach Kyle's Room" and was designed to look like the Florida State locker room. The organization Sunshine on a Ranney Day teamed up with FSU to provide signed memorabilia for the room. They also renovated the bathroom on the main level to make it wheelchair accessible.

The young FSU fan also got an extra surprise when Dunn showed up and gave him words of encouragement. To top it off, Kyle got to hear from Coach Fisher to congratulate him, and update him on spring practice.

Kyle's father played football at Florida State and all Kyle talks about is coaching one day. His new bedroom was once a guest room. The upgrades will make it where he will not have to go up and down stairs in his house again.

Kyle and his family live in Alpharetta, Georgia. Sunshine on a Ranney Day is based in Atlanta, and was founded in 2012 by Peter and Holly Ranney. The vision of the nonprofit organization is to renovate homes for children with special needs and restore hope for families.